Cake in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve cake
SANDWICHES
Volare Bistro
603 N Central Ave, Hapeville
|Chickpea Cakes
|$13.00
Handmade with smoked tomato sauce, gourmet mushrooms, asparagus tips,
pine nuts and Parmesan cheese.
Lazy Betty
1530 Dekalb Ave NE, Atlanta
|Cake Roulade
|$20.00
6" Cake Roulade, Vanilla Panna Cotta, Apple Buttercream
Southern Queenz
1648 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta
|Protein & Grits
|$27.00
fried catfish, shrimp,or salmon | boursin cheese grits | peppers & onions | garlic butter wine sauce
|Southern Crown
|$27.00
Southern fried chicken | collards | mac + cheese | yams | cornbread | picante sauce
|Kirkwood Chicken & Waffles
|$23.00
fried chicken wings | assorted berries | house syrup | powder sugar
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's
991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$19.95
w/ Spicy Remoulade
The Original Hot Dog Factory
75 PIEDMONT AVE NE STE 150, Atlanta
|Sm Funnel Cake Sticks
|$3.49
Cultivate Food + Coffee
1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|Johnny Cakes
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wingz In The City
4485 Campbelton Rd SW, Atlanta
|Beef Burger Combo
|$8.99
|Philly Combo
|$8.99
|20PCS Wings
|$19.99
Redbird
1198 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|Chocolate Ganache Cake
|$8.00
with candied sesame seeds and sweet cream (v, gf)
|Fingerling Sweet Potatoes
|$8.00
with merquen spice and kale chimmichurri (vv, gf)
|Sunday Cinnabiscuit
|$6.00
only available on Sundays - hence the name.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Louisiana Bistreaux
3312 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta
|Fried Catfish
|$16.99
Lightly dusted in corn flour and fried.
|Shrimp Etouffee
|$19.99
Shrimp sauteed in our etouffee sauce with white rice.
|Tenderloin Filet Orleans
|$29.99
Three 4 oz tenderloin filets topped with crawfish and lump crabmeat in our seasoned butter, served with brabant potatoes.