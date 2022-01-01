Cake in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve cake

Chickpea Cakes image

SANDWICHES

Volare Bistro

603 N Central Ave, Hapeville

Avg 4.6 (727 reviews)
Takeout
Chickpea Cakes$13.00
Handmade with smoked tomato sauce, gourmet mushrooms, asparagus tips,
pine nuts and Parmesan cheese.
More about Volare Bistro
Cake Roulade image

 

Lazy Betty

1530 Dekalb Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cake Roulade$20.00
6" Cake Roulade, Vanilla Panna Cotta, Apple Buttercream
More about Lazy Betty
Southern Queenz image

 

Southern Queenz

1648 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Protein & Grits$27.00
fried catfish, shrimp,or salmon | boursin cheese grits | peppers & onions | garlic butter wine sauce
Southern Crown$27.00
Southern fried chicken | collards | mac + cheese | yams | cornbread | picante sauce
Kirkwood Chicken & Waffles$23.00
fried chicken wings | assorted berries | house syrup | powder sugar
More about Southern Queenz
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's image

 

10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's

991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$19.95
w/ Spicy Remoulade
More about 10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's
The Original Hot Dog Factory image

 

The Original Hot Dog Factory

75 PIEDMONT AVE NE STE 150, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Funnel Cake Sticks$3.49
More about The Original Hot Dog Factory
Johnny Cakes image

 

Cultivate Food + Coffee

1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Johnny Cakes$5.00
More about Cultivate Food + Coffee
Wingz In The City image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wingz In The City

4485 Campbelton Rd SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1909 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Burger Combo$8.99
Philly Combo$8.99
20PCS Wings$19.99
More about Wingz In The City
Redbird image

 

Redbird

1198 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1886 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Ganache Cake$8.00
with candied sesame seeds and sweet cream (v, gf)
Fingerling Sweet Potatoes$8.00
with merquen spice and kale chimmichurri (vv, gf)
Sunday Cinnabiscuit$6.00
only available on Sundays - hence the name.
More about Redbird
Louisiana Bistreaux image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Louisiana Bistreaux

3312 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (853 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Catfish$16.99
Lightly dusted in corn flour and fried.
Shrimp Etouffee$19.99
Shrimp sauteed in our etouffee sauce with white rice.
Tenderloin Filet Orleans$29.99
Three 4 oz tenderloin filets topped with crawfish and lump crabmeat in our seasoned butter, served with brabant potatoes.
More about Louisiana Bistreaux

