California rolls in Atlanta

Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$5.50
More about Wagaya - Emory
California Roll image

 

Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls

‪1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
California Roll$9.00
More about Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Roll$6.50
Crunchy 14th$11.50
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.00
More about Nagomiya
CALIFORNIA ROLL image

 

Sukoshi

1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CALIFORNIA ROLL$6.00
Kani crab with cucumber and avocado
More about Sukoshi
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$5.50
More about Wagaya - Midtown

