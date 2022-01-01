Cappuccino in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve cappuccino
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
84 Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
525 N Avenue STE 250, Atlanta
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
715 Peachtree S. NE, Suite 101, Atlanta
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
Dancing Goats®
3167 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta
|Cappuccino
|$3.55
Traditional 6oz. beverage
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta
|Cappuccino
El Viñedo Local
730 Peachtree St Suite 100, Atlanta
|Cappuccino
|$3.95
Classic five ounce beverage
Cafe Vendome Sandy Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd Suite #100,, Atlanta
|Cappuccino
|$4.70
Dancing Goats®
33 Peachtree Pl NE, Atlanta
|Cappuccino
|$3.55
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|Cappuccino
Espresso and frothy milk.
TACOS
Muchacho
904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta
|Cappuccino
|$3.50
Our rotating espresso from Counter Culture Coffee, topped with about 6oz of steamed milk (or alternative non-dairy milk)
Cultivate Food + Coffee
1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
Alon's Bakery and Market
3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta
|Cappuccino Large
|$4.65
Dancing Goats®
650 North Ave NE, Atlanta
|Cappuccino
|$3.55
Juniper Cafe
2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100, Atlanta
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
We proudly partner with Counter Culture to source our coffee. For our Espresso service we have focused on Columbia by presenting a Kosher Organic coffee that has a light roast to showcase how bright and wonderfully acidic coffee can be!