Carne asada in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve carne asada

La Costilla Grill image

 

La Costilla Grill

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Queso Fundido de Carne Asada$9.95
Mexican Melted Cheese w/ Skirt Steak
More about La Costilla Grill
Muchacho image

TACOS

Muchacho

904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$16.00
carne asada, fries, cheese, pico, sour cream
More about Muchacho
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Takorea

4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody

Avg 4.5 (1453 reviews)
Takeout
Special - Carne Asada Tako$4.25
Chipotle marinated skirt steak, topped with tempura roma tomatoes, gochujang blue cheese and green onion
More about Takorea
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Plato$16.00
Grilled steak served with a side of our "Green" rice and black beans, a chile toreado, guacamole and corn tortillas.
Carne Asada Torta$11.50
Carne Asada Torta$10.00
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
Item pic

 

Azotea Cantina

245 18th Street NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada$32.00
char grilled 12 oz NY strip, guajillo chile steak sauce, butterball potatoes served with corn or flour tortillas
More about Azotea Cantina
Item pic

 

Yumbii- Queso Shop

2907 North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada$5.00
24 hour marinated rib-eye, seared and topped with homemade salsa roja, taco shop guac, cilantro, and onion.
Carne Asada$12.00
12" tortilla toasted to perfection and filled with 24 hour marinated rib-eye, jack cheese, onion, and salsa roja. Served with a side of taco shop guac.
Carne Asada$12.00
12" tortilla toasted to perfection and filled with 24 hour marinated rib-eye, jack cheese, onion, and salsa roja. Served with a side of taco shop guac.
More about Yumbii- Queso Shop

