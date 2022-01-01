Carne asada in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve carne asada
La Costilla Grill
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Queso Fundido de Carne Asada
|$9.95
Mexican Melted Cheese w/ Skirt Steak
TACOS
Muchacho
904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$16.00
carne asada, fries, cheese, pico, sour cream
FRENCH FRIES
Takorea
4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody
|Special - Carne Asada Tako
|$4.25
Chipotle marinated skirt steak, topped with tempura roma tomatoes, gochujang blue cheese and green onion
FRENCH FRIES
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
|Carne Asada Plato
|$16.00
Grilled steak served with a side of our "Green" rice and black beans, a chile toreado, guacamole and corn tortillas.
|Carne Asada Torta
|$11.50
Azotea Cantina
245 18th Street NW, Atlanta
|Carne Asada
|$32.00
char grilled 12 oz NY strip, guajillo chile steak sauce, butterball potatoes served with corn or flour tortillas
Yumbii- Queso Shop
2907 North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta
|Carne Asada
|$5.00
24 hour marinated rib-eye, seared and topped with homemade salsa roja, taco shop guac, cilantro, and onion.
|Carne Asada
|$12.00
12" tortilla toasted to perfection and filled with 24 hour marinated rib-eye, jack cheese, onion, and salsa roja. Served with a side of taco shop guac.
|Carne Asada
|$12.00
