Carne asada tacos in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
PURE Taqueria - Brookhaven
3589 Durden Drive, Brookhaven
|Tacos de Carne Asada (2)
|$12.29
(GF) two marinated grilled steak, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa, rice, beans
|Tacos de Carne Asada (3)
|$14.99
(GF) three marinated & grilled all-natural steak, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa, rice, choice of beans
La Semilla - 780 Memorial Drive SE Unit 4A Atlanta, GA 30316
780 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta
|Carne Asada Taco
|$10.00
seitan asada, guacamole, chimichurri, almond cotija
TACOS
Muchacho - Reynoldstown
904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta
|TACO CARNE ASADA
|$7.00
Carne Asada, cilantro, onion and lime. Served on a corn tortilla.
Pure Taqueria - Inman Park
300 N. Highland Ave, Atlanta
|Tacos de Carne Asada (2)
|$12.29
(GF) two marinated grilled steak, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa, rice, beans
|Tacos de Carne Asada (3)
|$14.99
(GF) three marinated & grilled all-natural steak, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa, rice, choice of beans