Carne asada tacos in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

PURE Taqueria - Brookhaven

3589 Durden Drive, Brookhaven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos de Carne Asada (2)$12.29
(GF) two marinated grilled steak, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa, rice, beans
Tacos de Carne Asada (3)$14.99
(GF) three marinated & grilled all-natural steak, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa, rice, choice of beans
More about PURE Taqueria - Brookhaven
La Semilla - 780 Memorial Drive SE Unit 4A Atlanta, GA 30316

780 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$10.00
seitan asada, guacamole, chimichurri, almond cotija
More about La Semilla - 780 Memorial Drive SE Unit 4A Atlanta, GA 30316
TACOS

Muchacho - Reynoldstown

904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACO CARNE ASADA$7.00
Carne Asada, cilantro, onion and lime. Served on a corn tortilla.
More about Muchacho - Reynoldstown
Pure Taqueria - Inman Park

300 N. Highland Ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos de Carne Asada (2)$12.29
(GF) two marinated grilled steak, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa, rice, beans
Tacos de Carne Asada (3)$14.99
(GF) three marinated & grilled all-natural steak, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa, rice, choice of beans
More about Pure Taqueria - Inman Park

