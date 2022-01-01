Carrot cake in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve carrot cake
The Little Farmhouse Cafe
3781 Presidential Pkwy. FP-309, Atlanta
|Carrot Cake (Togo)
|$6.00
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|Carrot Cake
|$6.95
Moist carrot cake with coconut, raisins, pecans, and pineapples topped with cream cheese frosting.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
33-A1 Georgia Ave, Atlanta
|Carrot Cake Ring
|$4.59