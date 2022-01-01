Ceviche in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve ceviche
More about La Costilla Grill
La Costilla Grill
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Tostada de Ceviche Mixto
|$9.95
Shrimp, Octupus, imitation crab meat, tomatoes, and avocado. All cooked in fresh lime
More about El Viñedo Local
El Viñedo Local
730 Peachtree St Suite 100, Atlanta
|Ceviche de Camaron
|$16.95
Poached Argentinian shrimp, cebolla criolla, plantain chips, avocado puree, meyer lemon oil Note: consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
|Victoriano Ceviche
|$17.95
Fish, sweet potatoes, bibb lettuce, cebolla criolla, plantain chips, leche de tigre, habenero, cilantro oil, Note: consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
More about Lagarde
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lagarde
5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee
|Seafood Ceviche
|$13.00
Scallops, Shrimp, tomato, cilantro, onions, peppers, avocado, tortilla chips - GF
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
26 Thai Sushi & Bar
705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta
|Ceviche
|$16.00
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, lemongrass, lime leaves, cucumber, Thai chili-kimchi vinaigrette
More about Bulla Gastrobar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Bulla Gastrobar
60 11th Street, Atlanta
|Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche
|$14.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
More about Muchacho
TACOS
Muchacho
904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta
|CEVICHE
|$12.00
cobia+gulf shrimp, tomato, fresh orange, olives, chiles, cilantro, buttery spiced saltines