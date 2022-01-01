Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve ceviche

La Costilla Grill image

 

La Costilla Grill

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada de Ceviche Mixto$9.95
Shrimp, Octupus, imitation crab meat, tomatoes, and avocado. All cooked in fresh lime
More about La Costilla Grill
El Viñedo Local image

 

El Viñedo Local

730 Peachtree St Suite 100, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche de Camaron$16.95
Poached Argentinian shrimp, cebolla criolla, plantain chips, avocado puree, meyer lemon oil Note: consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Victoriano Ceviche$17.95
Fish, sweet potatoes, bibb lettuce, cebolla criolla, plantain chips, leche de tigre, habenero, cilantro oil, Note: consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
More about El Viñedo Local
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lagarde

5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee

Avg 4.6 (207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Ceviche$13.00
Scallops, Shrimp, tomato, cilantro, onions, peppers, avocado, tortilla chips - GF
More about Lagarde
Item pic

 

26 Thai Sushi & Bar

705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$16.00
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, lemongrass, lime leaves, cucumber, Thai chili-kimchi vinaigrette
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Bulla Gastrobar

60 11th Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche$14.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Item pic

TACOS

Muchacho

904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CEVICHE$12.00
cobia+gulf shrimp, tomato, fresh orange, olives, chiles, cilantro, buttery spiced saltines
More about Muchacho
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$14.00
More about Nagomiya

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Garlic Noodles

Fried Chicken Salad

Chicken Rolls

Baklava

Paninis

Beef Noodles

Mac And Cheese

Burger Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston