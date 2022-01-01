Chai lattes in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chai lattes
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
525 N Avenue STE 250, Atlanta
|Chai Latte
|$5.50
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
84 Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$7.00
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.