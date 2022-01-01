Chai lattes in Atlanta

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

525 N Avenue STE 250, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.50
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Dirty Chai Latte image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

84 Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dirty Chai Latte$7.00
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Restaurant banner

 

Refuge Coffee

1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$2.50
More about Refuge Coffee

