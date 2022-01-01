Cheesecake in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve cheesecake
BQE Restaurant and Lounge
262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta
|sweet potato cheesecake
|$8.00
Farm Burger
4514 Chamblee Dunwoody Road B, Atlanta
|Brooklyn Cheesecake Pint
|$8.00
1 Pint. Delicious cheesecake ice cream base with a buttery graham cracker swirl.
No Mas! Cantina
180 Walker St SW, Atlanta
|Oreo Cookie Cheesecake
|$7.00
|Cheesecake Brownie
|$4.00
|Avocado Lime Cheesecake
|$7.00
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
824 Juniper St NE, Atlanta
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$11.00
Deconstructed raspberry cheesecake with vanilla cream and raspberry cheesecake cream
The Pig & The Pearl
1380 Atlantic Ave NW, Atlanta
|GG Banana Pudding Cheesecake
|$6.00
You Need This. #treatyourself
26 Thai Sushi & Bar
705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta
|26 Cheesecake Roll
|$10.00
Southern Queenz
1648 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta
|Strawberry Cheesecake Chicken & Waffles
|$25.00
fried chicken wings | strawberries | cream cheese filling | strawberry syrup | powder sugar
R Thomas Deluxe Grill
1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta
|Turtle Dove Cheesecake
|$9.00
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|New York Cheesecake
|$6.95
traditional ny cheesecake, graham cracker crust
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta
|Green Tea Matcha Cheesecake
|$6.00
Rich, creamy, delicious Japanese matcha green tea cheesecake, full of concentrated matcha that is packed with antioxidants.
Hudson Grille - Downtown
120 Marietta Street, Atlanta
|New York Cheesecake
|$6.95
traditional ny cheesecake, graham cracker crust
Bulla Gastrobar
60 11th Street, Atlanta
|Basque Style Cheesecake
|$10.00
Traditional creamy cheesecake from San Sebastián, blueberry compote
Under the Cork Tree
5600 Roswell Road Northeast, Atlanta
|Basque Cheesecake
|$10.00
Plant Based Pizza - Barnett
730 BARNETT ST NE SUITE A, ATLANTA
|Cherry Cheesecake
|$10.00
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$10.00
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$6.95
Decadent and rich cheesecake with layers of caramel and pecans on an Oreo crust and topped with chocolate drizzle.
|Oreo Cheesecake
|$6.95
Cheesecake with baked in Oreo cookies and topped with Oreo flavored cream cheese.
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|FRIED CHEESECAKE
|$7.00
Cheesecake flash fried
Stoners Pizza Joint
120 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Cheesecake Slice
A slice of New York-style cheesecake!
|Cheesecake Stromboli
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce!
Grant Central Pizza East
1279 Glenwood Avenue, SE, Atlanta
|Cheesecake of the day
|$4.75
Check specials board. (Please note: nut allergy warning)
Galla's Pizza
4849 Peachtree Road, Chamblee
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$4.99
Hudson Grille - Midtown
942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
|New York Cheesecake
|$6.95
traditional ny cheesecake, graham cracker crust
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|New York Cheesecake
|$6.95
traditional ny cheesecake, graham cracker crust
Redbird
1198 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
with graham crust, strawberry butter and dried strawberries (v)
Cuts Steakhouse
60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta
|Georgia Style Cheesecake
|$11.00