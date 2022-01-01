Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve cheesecake

BQE Restaurant and Lounge image

 

BQE Restaurant and Lounge

262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
sweet potato cheesecake$8.00
More about BQE Restaurant and Lounge
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

4514 Chamblee Dunwoody Road B, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brooklyn Cheesecake Pint$8.00
1 Pint. Delicious cheesecake ice cream base with a buttery graham cracker swirl.
More about Farm Burger
Item pic

SALADS

No Mas! Cantina

180 Walker St SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Oreo Cookie Cheesecake$7.00
Cheesecake Brownie$4.00
Avocado Lime Cheesecake$7.00
More about No Mas! Cantina
Banner pic

 

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar

824 Juniper St NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raspberry Cheesecake$11.00
Deconstructed raspberry cheesecake with vanilla cream and raspberry cheesecake cream
More about 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

The Pig & The Pearl

1380 Atlantic Ave NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GG Banana Pudding Cheesecake$6.00
You Need This. #treatyourself
More about The Pig & The Pearl
Item pic

 

26 Thai Sushi & Bar

705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
26 Cheesecake Roll$10.00
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
Southern Queenz image

 

Southern Queenz

1648 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake Chicken & Waffles$25.00
fried chicken wings | strawberries | cream cheese filling | strawberry syrup | powder sugar
More about Southern Queenz
R Thomas Deluxe Grill image

 

R Thomas Deluxe Grill

1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turtle Dove Cheesecake$9.00
More about R Thomas Deluxe Grill
Petit Chou image

 

Petit Chou

662 Memorial Dr Se, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.00
More about Petit Chou
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs

6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4 (2194 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New York Cheesecake$6.95
traditional ny cheesecake, graham cracker crust
New York Cheesecake$6.95
traditional ny cheesecake, graham cracker crust
More about Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
Olive Bistro image

SALADS • TAPAS

Olive Bistro

1050 juniper st ne, Atlanta

Avg 4 (333 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$7.00
More about Olive Bistro
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki image

 

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Tea Matcha Cheesecake$6.00
Rich, creamy, delicious Japanese matcha green tea cheesecake, full of concentrated matcha that is packed with antioxidants.
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
Hudson Grille - Downtown image

 

Hudson Grille - Downtown

120 Marietta Street, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New York Cheesecake$6.95
traditional ny cheesecake, graham cracker crust
New York Cheesecake$6.95
traditional ny cheesecake, graham cracker crust
More about Hudson Grille - Downtown
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Bulla Gastrobar

60 11th Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basque Style Cheesecake$10.00
Traditional creamy cheesecake from San Sebastián, blueberry compote
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Under the Cork Tree image

 

Under the Cork Tree

5600 Roswell Road Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Basque Cheesecake$10.00
More about Under the Cork Tree
Main pic

 

Plant Based Pizza - Barnett

730 BARNETT ST NE SUITE A, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cherry Cheesecake$10.00
Strawberry Cheesecake$10.00
More about Plant Based Pizza - Barnett
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen image

 

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turtle Cheesecake$6.95
Decadent and rich cheesecake with layers of caramel and pecans on an Oreo crust and topped with chocolate drizzle.
Oreo Cheesecake$6.95
Cheesecake with baked in Oreo cookies and topped with Oreo flavored cream cheese.
More about Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
Item pic

 

SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CHEESECAKE$7.00
Cheesecake flash fried
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoners Pizza Joint

120 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake Slice
A slice of New York-style cheesecake!
Cheesecake Stromboli
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce!
More about Stoners Pizza Joint
Grant Central Pizza East image

PIZZA

Grant Central Pizza East

1279 Glenwood Avenue, SE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (429 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake of the day$4.75
Check specials board. (Please note: nut allergy warning)
More about Grant Central Pizza East
Galla's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Galla's Pizza

4849 Peachtree Road, Chamblee

Avg 4.1 (474 reviews)
Takeout
New York Style Cheesecake$4.99
More about Galla's Pizza
Hudson Grille - Midtown image

 

Hudson Grille - Midtown

942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New York Cheesecake$6.95
traditional ny cheesecake, graham cracker crust
More about Hudson Grille - Midtown
The Select image

 

The Select

6405 Bluestone Rd, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$9.00
More about The Select
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Matcha Cheesecake$6.00
More about Nagomiya
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points image

 

Hudson Grille - Little Five Points

351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New York Cheesecake$6.95
traditional ny cheesecake, graham cracker crust
More about Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
Redbird image

 

Redbird

1198 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1886 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$8.00
with graham crust, strawberry butter and dried strawberries (v)
More about Redbird
Cuts Steakhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cuts Steakhouse

60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (3426 reviews)
Takeout
Georgia Style Cheesecake$11.00
More about Cuts Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Matcha Cheesecake$6.50
with matcha snack on side
More about Wagaya - Midtown

