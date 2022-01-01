Chef salad in Atlanta

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cross Creek Cafe image

 

Cross Creek Cafe

1221 Cross Crk Pkwy, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef Salad$11.99
Turkey, ham, egg, Swiss, cheddar, tomato and choice of dressing
More about Cross Creek Cafe
Formaggio Mio image

PIZZA

Formaggio Mio

2157 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Julie's Salad$14.95
cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, artichoke, hearts of plums, onions, green olives and sunflower seeds on a bed of romaine tossed in olive oil and lemon
More about Formaggio Mio
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

a mano

587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHEF SALAD$12.00
Mixed greens, carrot, onion, cucumber, parmesan, fried prosciutto, crispy shallot, egg, basil buttermilk dressing
More about a mano
Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs image

 

Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs

6135 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#42 Chef Salad$8.95
Ovengold turkey, Smokemaster ham, smoked bacon, Swiss, mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, & onions
More about Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs
Galla's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Galla's Pizza

4849 Peachtree Road, Chamblee

Avg 4.1 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Regular Chefs Salad W Ham Turkey Provolone$6.99
Large Chefs Salad W Ham Turkey Provolone$10.99
More about Galla's Pizza
Brooklyn Bagels & Deli image

 

Brooklyn Bagels & Deli

1544 Piedmont ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$11.99
More about Brooklyn Bagels & Deli

