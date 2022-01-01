Chef salad in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chef salad
Cross Creek Cafe
1221 Cross Crk Pkwy, Atlanta
|Chef Salad
|$11.99
Turkey, ham, egg, Swiss, cheddar, tomato and choice of dressing
PIZZA
Formaggio Mio
2157 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta
|Chef Julie's Salad
|$14.95
cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, artichoke, hearts of plums, onions, green olives and sunflower seeds on a bed of romaine tossed in olive oil and lemon
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
a mano
587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta
|CHEF SALAD
|$12.00
Mixed greens, carrot, onion, cucumber, parmesan, fried prosciutto, crispy shallot, egg, basil buttermilk dressing
Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs
6135 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|#42 Chef Salad
|$8.95
Ovengold turkey, Smokemaster ham, smoked bacon, Swiss, mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, & onions
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Galla's Pizza
4849 Peachtree Road, Chamblee
|Regular Chefs Salad W Ham Turkey Provolone
|$6.99
|Large Chefs Salad W Ham Turkey Provolone
|$10.99