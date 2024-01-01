Chicken caesar salad in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
The Best Sandwich Shop and Wurst Beer Hall
863 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken, romaine, hoagie bread croutons, parmesan cheese, garlic confit, & house caesar dressing.
Red Pepper Taqueria
4555 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$18.00
Grilled Adobo chicken | house Caesar | shaved parmesan | garlic croutons
R. Thomas Deluxe Grill
1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.73
A classic, romaine lettuce salad, garnished with Parmesan cheese and eggless Caesar dressing with homemade croutons with chicken.
Stoners Pizza Joint - Atlanta Downtown, GA
120 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$0.00
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.