Chicken curry in Atlanta

CURRY PUFF CHICKEN image

 

TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai

1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130, Atlanta

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
CURRY PUFF CHICKEN$8.00
Puff pastries filled with minced chicken, sweet potatoes and onion tossed in curry powder served with cucumber salad (4)
More about TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai
Ruby Chow's image

FRENCH FRIES

Ruby Chow's

620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Madras hot curry, carrots, potato, curry leaf
Walnut Shrimp$15.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Crispy Battered Shrimp, spicy cream sauce, candied walnuts
General Tso's Vegetarian$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Plant based "Chicken", Sweet Spicy Soy
More about Ruby Chow's
Get Fruity Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Get Fruity Cafe

3707 Main Street, College Park

Avg 4.2 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CURRY CHICKEN$2.50
More about Get Fruity Cafe
Curry Chicken Ramen image

 

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Ramen$16.00
Teppan grilled curry chicken in rich curry broth (slightly spicy), bean sprouts, bok choy, kamaboko (fish cake), soft boil egg scallions & fried shallots.
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

