Chicken enchiladas in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
La Costilla Grill - Buford Hwy
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
Chicken Enchiladas
$14.95
Three Red enchiladas made with corn tortillas. Filled with chicken chunks, cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Beto's Tacos Phipps
3500 Peachtree Rd. NE Ste. E-11, Atlanta
Chicken Enchiladas
$11.99
Four chicken enchiladas, served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of rice and beans.
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
Pulled Chicken Enchiladas
$13.00
Corn tortillas filled with our hand pulled chicken, and topped with Monteray Jack cheese, cilantro, then rolled and baked and then topped with house-made tomatillo and red sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice