Chicken enchiladas in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

La Costilla Grill image

 

La Costilla Grill - Buford Hwy

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$14.95
Three Red enchiladas made with corn tortillas. Filled with chicken chunks, cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about La Costilla Grill - Buford Hwy
Item pic

 

Beto's Tacos Phipps

3500 Peachtree Rd. NE Ste. E-11, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$11.99
Four chicken enchiladas, served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of rice and beans.
More about Beto's Tacos Phipps
Pulled Chicken Enchiladas image

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Enchiladas$13.00
Corn tortillas filled with our hand pulled chicken, and topped with Monteray Jack cheese, cilantro, then rolled and baked and then topped with house-made tomatillo and red sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Chido & Padre's + Blind Pig Parlour Bar

128 East Andrews Dr. Northwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Rojas - Shredded Chicken$18.00
guajillo-soaked corn tortillas, red chile enchilada sauce, queso oaxaca, cotija cheese
More about Chido & Padre's + Blind Pig Parlour Bar

