Chicken pesto sandwiches in Atlanta

Alon's Bakery and Market
1394 N HIGHLAND AVE NE, ATLANTA
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, and pesto-mayo on house-made country french bread.
Alon's Bakery and Market
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, and pesto-mayo on house-made country french bread.