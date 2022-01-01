Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pesto sandwiches in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • MACARONS • CHEESE

Alon's Bakery and Market

1394 N HIGHLAND AVE NE, ATLANTA

Avg 4.6 (2155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, and pesto-mayo on house-made country french bread.
More about Alon's Bakery and Market
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Alon's Bakery and Market

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (1385 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, and pesto-mayo on house-made country french bread.
More about Alon's Bakery and Market
Chicken Pesto Sandwich image

 

Alon's Bakery and Market

3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, and pesto-mayo on house-made country french bread.
More about Alon's Bakery and Market

Map

Map

