Chicken pot pies in Atlanta

Hell Yeah Gluten Free - Inman Park - 900 dekalb ave ne #500
900 dekalb ave ne #500, Atlanta
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$8.00
How Crispy Express - Summerhill - 71 GEORGIA AVE SW STE B
71 GEORGIA AVE SW STE B, ATLANTA
|CHICKEN RANCH POT PIE (HOT)
|$10.00
How Crispy Roast Chicken, Bacon, Carrots, Peas and Potatoes in a thick Ranch-Spiked Gravy and topped with Buttermilk Biscuit Crumble, hot and ready to eat now. Comforting and Delicious!
|CHICKEN RANCH POT PIE (COLD)
|$10.00
How Crispy Roast Chicken, Bacon, Carrots, Peas and Potatoes in a thick Ranch-Spiked Gravy and topped with Buttermilk Biscuit Crumble, ready for warming up at home. Comforting and Delicious!