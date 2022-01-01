Chicken rolls in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Botiwalla - Ponce City Market
Ponce City Market 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE n134, Atlanta
|Malai Chicken Roll
|$11.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in cream, ginger, garlic, yogurt, and cardamom. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro and green chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.
|Chicken Tikka Roll
|$10.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro and chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.
Anh's Kitchen
855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta
|Chicken Egg Rolls
|$9.50
Taro, carrots, woodier mushrooms, and glass noodle
Dantanna's Surf & Turf
3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta
|Cajun Chicken Egg Rolls
|$14.00
Big Boss Chinese
100 10th Street NW, Atlanta
|Egg Roll (Chicken)
|$5.00
Made fresh daily chicken egg rolls with cabbage, carrots, & celery. (2 egg rolls per order)
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
661 Auburn Ave Northeast, Atlanta
|Chicken Egg Rolls
|$4.50
Egg noodle wrap, cabbage, carrots.
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Peachtree
6035 Peachtree Rd Suite C-107, Doraville
|Chicken Egg Roll
|$5.00
|Bufallo Chicken Egg Roll
|$5.25