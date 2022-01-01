Chicken rolls in Atlanta

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Malai Chicken Roll image

 

Botiwalla - Ponce City Market

Ponce City Market 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE n134, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Malai Chicken Roll$11.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in cream, ginger, garlic, yogurt, and cardamom. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro and green chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.
Chicken Tikka Roll$10.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro and chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.
More about Botiwalla - Ponce City Market
Anh's Kitchen image

 

Anh's Kitchen

855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Egg Rolls$9.50
Taro, carrots, woodier mushrooms, and glass noodle
More about Anh's Kitchen
Dantanna's Surf & Turf image

 

Dantanna's Surf & Turf

3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Egg Rolls$14.00
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf
Item pic

 

Big Boss Chinese

100 10th Street NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Roll (Chicken)$5.00
Made fresh daily chicken egg rolls with cabbage, carrots, & celery. (2 egg rolls per order)
More about Big Boss Chinese
Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

661 Auburn Ave Northeast, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (4889 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Egg Rolls$4.50
Egg noodle wrap, cabbage, carrots.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Main pic

 

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Peachtree

6035 Peachtree Rd Suite C-107, Doraville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Egg Roll$5.00
Bufallo Chicken Egg Roll$5.25
More about Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Peachtree
Restaurant banner

 

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Forsyth

57 Forsyth St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll$5.50
Chicken Egg Roll$5.00
More about Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Forsyth

