Chicken salad in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken salad
Nani's Piri Piri Chicken
Ponce CIty Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE EX-125, Atlanta
|Chicken Salad Melt
|$10.99
Nani's chicken salad, Piri Piri mayo, havarti cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Local Expedition
1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15, Sandy Springs
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, almonds, Chinese noodles, wontons, green onions, mandarin oranges, carrots.
Humble Mumble
275 Memorial Drive Unit 212, Atlanta
|Classy Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Slow Roasted Chicken, Dukes Mayo, Celery, Fresh Herbs, Lemon, Fancy Greens and House Pickles. Served with Mumble Chips and Humble Salad
HAMBURGERS
Toco Grill
1658 LaVista Rd NE, Atlanta
|Grilled Chicken salad bowl
|$13.99
El Super Pan @ The Battery
455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta
|Tropical Salad with Crispy Chicken
|$16.00
Greens, palm hearts, olives, vegetables, green goddess dressing with adobo buttermilk marinated crispy fried chicken tenders and chipotle mayo ketchup
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's
991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta
|Fried Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad w/
Mixed Green and Romaine Lettuce, Diced Fried Chicken,
Egg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado,
Choice of Dressing
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|Ultimate Skillet
|$11.00
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
|Cali Tuna Melt
|$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Big Kahuna
303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta
|Super Kale Mix Salad with Shredded Chicken
|$20.50
Shredded Chicken, Kale, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Radicchio, Red Onions, Sunflower Seeds, Dried Cranberries, Edamame with Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette Dressing