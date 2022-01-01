Chicken salad in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken salad

Nani's Piri Piri Chicken image

 

Nani's Piri Piri Chicken

Ponce CIty Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE EX-125, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Melt$10.99
Nani's chicken salad, Piri Piri mayo, havarti cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun.
The Brass Tap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Item pic

 

Local Expedition

1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chinese Chicken Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, almonds, Chinese noodles, wontons, green onions, mandarin oranges, carrots.
Item pic

 

Humble Mumble

275 Memorial Drive Unit 212, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classy Chicken Salad$12.00
Slow Roasted Chicken, Dukes Mayo, Celery, Fresh Herbs, Lemon, Fancy Greens and House Pickles. Served with Mumble Chips and Humble Salad
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Toco Grill

1658 LaVista Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken salad bowl$13.99
Item pic

 

El Super Pan @ The Battery

455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tropical Salad with Crispy Chicken$16.00
Greens, palm hearts, olives, vegetables, green goddess dressing with adobo buttermilk marinated crispy fried chicken tenders and chipotle mayo ketchup
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's image

 

10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's

991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad$14.95
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad w/
Mixed Green and Romaine Lettuce, Diced Fried Chicken,
Egg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado,
Choice of Dressing
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.9 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Ultimate Skillet$11.00
Harbor potatoes, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
Cali Tuna Melt$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Big kahuna image

 

Big Kahuna

303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Super Kale Mix Salad with Shredded Chicken$20.50
Shredded Chicken, Kale, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Radicchio, Red Onions, Sunflower Seeds, Dried Cranberries, Edamame with Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette Dressing
