Chicken salad sandwiches in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Bantam and Biddy
1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.50
Chopped chicken mixed with bacon, herbs, shallot, & mayo, with lettuce & tomato, wrapped in a whole wheat wrap. Choice of one side.
Cafe at Pharr
5952 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Jalapeño Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.99
Our traditional chicken salad mixed with pickled jalapeno's, cilantro, carrots,
Bob & Harriet's Home Bar
1992 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Homemade Chicken Salad served on a Croissant with Lettuce and Tomato.
Cultivate Food + Coffee
1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|J's Halal Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
diced Halal chicken breast, dukes mayo, spices, fresh basil, celery & red grapes. served on a fresh croissant. Cafe @ Pharr inspired recipe!
Alon's Bakery and Market
3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
33-A1 Georgia Ave, Atlanta
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.49
Grandma Drake’s recipe, lettuce, tomato
Brooklyn Bagels & Deli
1544 Piedmont ave, Atlanta
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99