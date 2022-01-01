Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Bantam and Biddy

1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$12.50
Chopped chicken mixed with bacon, herbs, shallot, & mayo, with lettuce & tomato, wrapped in a whole wheat wrap. Choice of one side.
More about Bantam and Biddy
BG pic

 

Cafe at Pharr

5952 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jalapeño Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Our traditional chicken salad mixed with pickled jalapeno's, cilantro, carrots,
More about Cafe at Pharr
Bob & Harriet's Home Bar image

 

Bob & Harriet's Home Bar

1992 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Homemade Chicken Salad served on a Croissant with Lettuce and Tomato.
More about Bob & Harriet's Home Bar
Item pic

 

Cultivate Food + Coffee

1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
J's Halal Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
diced Halal chicken breast, dukes mayo, spices, fresh basil, celery & red grapes. served on a fresh croissant. Cafe @ Pharr inspired recipe!
More about Cultivate Food + Coffee
Banner pic

 

Alon's Bakery and Market

3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
More about Alon's Bakery and Market
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

33-A1 Georgia Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.49
Grandma Drake’s recipe, lettuce, tomato
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
Brooklyn Bagels & Deli image

 

Brooklyn Bagels & Deli

1544 Piedmont ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
More about Brooklyn Bagels & Deli
Whitehall Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Whitehall Tavern

2391 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$11.95
More about Whitehall Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Papaya Salad

Sauteed Spinach

French Fries

Veggie Salad

Scallops

Hot Chocolate

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chocolate Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston