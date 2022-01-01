Chicken sandwiches in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Plant Based Pizza
1130 Chattahoochee AVE NW, Atlanta
|Atlas Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Bantam and Biddy
1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
lettuce, bread & butter pickles, mayo on jalapeño cheddar or potato bun. Choice of one side.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
TAPAS
Buteco
1039 Grant street Suite C-10, Atlanta
|Savory Sampler
|$16.00
Your choice of 3 savory bites, served with dipping sauces
|Churros
|$7.00
Bavarian cream filled, served with dolce de leche.
|Pesto, Basil, Mozzarella Waffle
|$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with fresh basil, red peppers, and mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of basil pesto sauce.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lagarde
5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee
|Tots
|$6.00
Served Plain or with Cajun Seasoning
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.00
Fried Shrimp Po Boy on Leidenheimer French Bread, Dressed (Lettuce/Tomato/Pickles), with Remoulade Sauce
|Cajun Fish Bites App
|$11.00
Fried Atlantic Salmon, Cajun Seasoning, Tangy Lagarde Sauce
BBQ • GRILL
LadyBird
684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta
|BBQ FRIES
|$15.00
|CRAB DIP
|$14.00
|PORK SANDWICH
|$13.00
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
North River Tavern
8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Wings (6)
|$11.95
6 fresh jumbo wings served with a regular side and a dressing
|Extra Dressings
|$0.65
ORDER ANY OF OUR SAUCES OR DRESSINGS RIGHT HERE!!
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.95
Hand battered jumbo chicken tenders are served with two regular sides and 2 dressings.
Folk Art - Highland
465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw.
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|Fried Chicken and Honey Biscuit Sandwich
|$11.50
Golden brown fried chicken breast scrambled eggs drizzled with honey served on a flakey buttermilk biscuit.
Alon's Bakery and Market
3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$11.49
Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, and pesto-mayo on house-made country french bread.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
El Super Pan
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Rice & Beans
|$4.50
Puerto Rican style brown rice topped with stewed pink beans
|Yuca Frita
|$4.50
Crispy fried yuca fries served with your choice of garlic aioli, chimichurri, or chipotle mayo-ketchup sauce
|Maduros
|$4.50
Ripened sweet plantains, sautéed with onions and fresh herbs.
Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails
1039 Grant St, Atlanta
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Fries
|$16.95
Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with blue crumbles, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a Kaiser bun. Served with shoestring French Fries.
Loaded Fries for additional $3.00
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
668 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest, Atlanta
|PORK SANDWICH
|$8.99
Pit cooked whole hog, seasoned to perfection and served on a toasted bun.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.99
Pit smoked chicken, doused in our white sauce on a toasted bun.
|KID TENDERS
|$4.79
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
Scoville Hot Chicken- Sandy Springs
4969 Roswell Road Suite 220, Atlanta
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich topped with coleslaw, Comeback sauce, and pickles. Choose your spice level.
|Hot Chicken Sandwich w/Fries
|$11.95
Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich topped with coleslaw, Comeback sauce, and pickles; Seasoned crinkle cut fries. Choose your spice level.
EMMY SQUARED
1009 MARIETTA STREET NW, ATLANTA
|Vodka Pizza
|$14.98
house made vodka sauce, basil, pecorino
|Caesar Salad
|$13.91
hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina
|Classic
|$14.98
red sauce, mozzarella
EMMY SQUARED
475 Bill Kennedy Way SE, ATLANTA
|Kale Italian
|$13.91
baby kale, olive, marinated artichoke, peppadew peppers, sunflower seeds, champagne vinaigrette
|Crispy Chicken Crunchers
|$13.91
sriracha Crystal glaze, cilantro, ranch
|Good Paulie
|$19.26
caramelized onions, sausage, smoked gouda