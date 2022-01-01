Chicken sandwiches in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Atlas Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Plant Based Pizza

1130 Chattahoochee AVE NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Atlas Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Plant Based Pizza
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Bantam and Biddy

1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
lettuce, bread & butter pickles, mayo on jalapeño cheddar or potato bun. Choice of one side.
More about Bantam and Biddy
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Buteco image

TAPAS

Buteco

1039 Grant street Suite C-10, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Savory Sampler$16.00
Your choice of 3 savory bites, served with dipping sauces
Churros$7.00
Bavarian cream filled, served with dolce de leche.
Pesto, Basil, Mozzarella Waffle$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with fresh basil, red peppers, and mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of basil pesto sauce.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free
More about Buteco
Lagarde image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lagarde

5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee

Avg 4.6 (207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tots$6.00
Served Plain or with Cajun Seasoning
Shrimp Po Boy$16.00
Fried Shrimp Po Boy on Leidenheimer French Bread, Dressed (Lettuce/Tomato/Pickles), with Remoulade Sauce
Cajun Fish Bites App$11.00
Fried Atlantic Salmon, Cajun Seasoning, Tangy Lagarde Sauce
More about Lagarde
LadyBird image

BBQ • GRILL

LadyBird

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ FRIES$15.00
CRAB DIP$14.00
PORK SANDWICH$13.00
More about LadyBird
North River Tavern image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North River Tavern

8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.3 (708 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wings (6)$11.95
6 fresh jumbo wings served with a regular side and a dressing
Extra Dressings$0.65
ORDER ANY OF OUR SAUCES OR DRESSINGS RIGHT HERE!!
Chicken Tenders$12.95
Hand battered jumbo chicken tenders are served with two regular sides and 2 dressings.
More about North River Tavern
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Folk Art - Highland

465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw.
More about Folk Art - Highland
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen image

 

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken and Honey Biscuit Sandwich$11.50
Golden brown fried chicken breast scrambled eggs drizzled with honey served on a flakey buttermilk biscuit.
More about Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
Chicken Pesto Sandwich image

 

Alon's Bakery and Market

3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$11.49
Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, and pesto-mayo on house-made country french bread.
More about Alon's Bakery and Market
El Super Pan image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

El Super Pan

675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1076 reviews)
Takeout
Rice & Beans$4.50
Puerto Rican style brown rice topped with stewed pink beans
Yuca Frita$4.50
Crispy fried yuca fries served with your choice of garlic aioli, chimichurri, or chipotle mayo-ketchup sauce
Maduros$4.50
Ripened sweet plantains, sautéed with onions and fresh herbs.
More about El Super Pan
Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails

1039 Grant St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Fries$16.95
Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with blue crumbles, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a Kaiser bun. Served with shoestring French Fries.
Loaded Fries for additional $3.00
More about Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails
Restaurant banner

 

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

668 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PORK SANDWICH$8.99
Pit cooked whole hog, seasoned to perfection and served on a toasted bun.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.99
Pit smoked chicken, doused in our white sauce on a toasted bun.
KID TENDERS$4.79
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
Hot Chicken Sandwich image

 

Scoville Hot Chicken- Sandy Springs

4969 Roswell Road Suite 220, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich topped with coleslaw, Comeback sauce, and pickles. Choose your spice level.
Hot Chicken Sandwich w/Fries$11.95
Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich topped with coleslaw, Comeback sauce, and pickles; Seasoned crinkle cut fries. Choose your spice level.
More about Scoville Hot Chicken- Sandy Springs
EMMY SQUARED image

 

EMMY SQUARED

1009 MARIETTA STREET NW, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vodka Pizza$14.98
house made vodka sauce, basil, pecorino
Caesar Salad$13.91
hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina
Classic$14.98
red sauce, mozzarella
More about EMMY SQUARED
EMMY SQUARED image

 

EMMY SQUARED

475 Bill Kennedy Way SE, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Italian$13.91
baby kale, olive, marinated artichoke, peppadew peppers, sunflower seeds, champagne vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Crunchers$13.91
sriracha Crystal glaze, cilantro, ranch
Good Paulie$19.26
caramelized onions, sausage, smoked gouda
More about EMMY SQUARED

