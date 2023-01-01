Chicken shawarma in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken shawarma
More about Aziza
FRENCH FRIES
Aziza
1170 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta
|SIDE OF CHICKEN SHAWARMA (8oz)
|$8.00
tender thigh meat *cooked with and contains onions - cannot be omitted*
More about Little Villa's Pizza - 3873 Washington Road
Little Villa's Pizza - 3873 Washington Road
3873 Washington Road, East Point
|Chicken Shawarma
|$7.92
More about Rina - Ford Factory Lofts
Rina - Ford Factory Lofts
699 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta
|Chicken Shawarma
|$16.00
Baba ganoush, grilled onions, Israeli salad, sumac slaw, amba, harissa, tahini,
*Chicken is cooked with onions and contains onions. Onions cannot be removed completely.