Chicken shawarma in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

Aziza image

FRENCH FRIES

Aziza

1170 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (602 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE OF CHICKEN SHAWARMA (8oz)$8.00
tender thigh meat *cooked with and contains onions - cannot be omitted*
More about Aziza
Main pic

 

Little Villa's Pizza - 3873 Washington Road

3873 Washington Road, East Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma$7.92
More about Little Villa's Pizza - 3873 Washington Road
Chicken Shawarma image

 

Rina - Ford Factory Lofts

699 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma$16.00
Baba ganoush, grilled onions, Israeli salad, sumac slaw, amba, harissa, tahini,
*Chicken is cooked with onions and contains onions. Onions cannot be removed completely.
More about Rina - Ford Factory Lofts
Item pic

 

Citizens Market Atlanta

3480 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Shawarma Plate$15.00
Plate comes with your choice of rice or couscous, Four Side Salads and a Side of Pita
More about Citizens Market Atlanta

