Chicken tenders in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Cypress Street Pint & Plate
817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta
|Southern Fried Chicken Tenders
|$15.00
buttermilk-marinated, honey mustard, hand-cut fries
Bantam and Biddy
1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
|Chicken Tenders Appetizer (GF)
Choose sweet chipotle or regular! Comes with choice of sauce. (GF) (Spicy contains coconut sugar)
|Chicken Tender Entree (GF)
|$16.00
5 tenders (choice of spicy or regular), 2 sides, choice of sauce. Includes our GF jalapeño cornbread.
The Brass Tap
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
|Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
|Chicken Tender Wrap
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.95
lightly fried, honey mustard, bbq sauce, fries | toss in buffalo $1
Howell's Kitchen and Bar
1962 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
North River Tavern
8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Wings (6)
|$11.95
6 fresh jumbo wings served with a regular side and a dressing
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.95
Hand battered jumbo chicken tenders are served with two regular sides and 2 dressings.
Bob & Harriet's Home Bar
1992 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta
|Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$11.00
Hudson Grille - Midtown
942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta
195 Ottley Drive Northeast, Atlanta
|Wings
8 smoked and then fried up crispy wings. Served with carrots, your choice of sauce, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Irby's Tavern
322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast, Atlanta
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$14.00
Smith's Olde Bar
1578 piedmont ave, atlanta
|Almost Famous Chicken Fingers
|$14.00
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta
