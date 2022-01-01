Chicken tenders in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Cypress Street Pint & Plate image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cypress Street Pint & Plate

817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta

Avg 4 (1350 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Tenders$15.00
buttermilk-marinated, honey mustard, hand-cut fries
More about Cypress Street Pint & Plate
Chicken Tenders Appetizer (GF) image

 

Bantam and Biddy

1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders Appetizer (GF)
Choose sweet chipotle or regular! Comes with choice of sauce. (GF) (Spicy contains coconut sugar)
Chicken Tender Entree (GF)$16.00
5 tenders (choice of spicy or regular), 2 sides, choice of sauce. Includes our GF jalapeño cornbread.
More about Bantam and Biddy
The Brass Tap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
Chicken Tender Wrap
More about The Brass Tap
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs

6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4 (2194 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$13.95
lightly fried, honey mustard, bbq sauce, fries | toss in buffalo $1
More about Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
Howell's Kitchen and Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Howell's Kitchen and Bar

1962 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (873 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
crispy, lemon creme fraiche, honey, bacon
Chicken Wings$14.00
buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, blue cheese -or- buttermilk ranch dressing
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
cold smoked, hand breaded, pomodoro sauce
More about Howell's Kitchen and Bar
North River Tavern image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North River Tavern

8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.3 (708 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wings (6)$11.95
6 fresh jumbo wings served with a regular side and a dressing
Extra Dressings$0.65
ORDER ANY OF OUR SAUCES OR DRESSINGS RIGHT HERE!!
Chicken Tenders$12.95
Hand battered jumbo chicken tenders are served with two regular sides and 2 dressings.
More about North River Tavern
Bob & Harriet's Home Bar image

 

Bob & Harriet's Home Bar

1992 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers & Fries$11.00
More about Bob & Harriet's Home Bar
Hudson Grille - Midtown image

 

Hudson Grille - Midtown

942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
20 Wings$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Fried Pickles$7.95
pickle chips, avocado ranch
10 Wings$12.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
More about Hudson Grille - Midtown
SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta image

 

SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta

195 Ottley Drive Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wings
8 smoked and then fried up crispy wings. Served with carrots, your choice of sauce, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Meat Locker Burger$14.00
Double patty burger with grilled onion, bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato served with fries
Big Kahuna Mahi Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Mahi, Cajun aioli, Lettuce, tomato, served with Fries
More about SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Irby's Tavern

322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (403 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
More about Irby's Tavern
Smith's Olde Bar image

 

Smith's Olde Bar

1578 piedmont ave, atlanta

Avg 4.8 (1545 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Almost Famous Chicken Fingers$14.00
More about Smith's Olde Bar
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points image

 

Hudson Grille - Little Five Points

351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Burger$11.95
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
Turkey Avocado Panini$11.95
oven-roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, guacamole, jalapeno cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta
Philly Cheesesteak$11.95
onions, peppers, mushrooms, garlic mayo, amoroso roll
More about Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
Chicken Tenders image

 

Scoville Hot Chicken- Sandy Springs

4969 Roswell Road Suite 220, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$7.95
Crispy Hot Chicken Tenders.
Choose your spice level.
Chicken Tenders w/Fries$9.95
Crispy Hot Chicken Tender with Fries.
Choose your spice level.
More about Scoville Hot Chicken- Sandy Springs

