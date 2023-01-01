Chicken tikka in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken tikka
More about Little Villa's Pizza - 3873 Washington Road
Little Villa's Pizza - 3873 Washington Road
3873 Washington Road, East Point
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$12.99
More about Botiwalla - Ponce City Market
Botiwalla - Ponce City Market
Ponce City Market 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE n134, Atlanta
|Chicken Tikka Skewer
|$8.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices. Served with onions, cilantro, and green chutney.
|Chicken Tikka Roll
|$11.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro and chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.
More about Velvet Taco - Atlanta - Atlanta - Interlock
Velvet Taco - Atlanta - Atlanta - Interlock
1115 Howell Mill Rd, Bldg 300, Atlanta
|#3 Spicy Tikka Chicken
|$4.60
Spicy Tikka Chicken, crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla
More about Swapna Indian Cuisine
Swapna Indian Cuisine
2655 COBB PARKWAY SE, Atlanta
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$14.99
This delicious chicken dish made with grilled breast chicken marinated in spices and yogurt and cooked with a masala made with tomato sauce, cream, kasuri methi and various spices
More about Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck
Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck
4777 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast, Dunwoody
|Chicken Tikka Rice Bowl
|$13.99
A chicken tikka rice bowl is a flavorful and satisfying dish that combines elements of Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine. It typically consists of tender pieces of marinated grilled chicken, aromatic basmati rice, and a variety of vibrant and flavorful toppings