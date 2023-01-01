Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Main pic

 

Little Villa's Pizza - 3873 Washington Road

3873 Washington Road, East Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.99
More about Little Villa's Pizza - 3873 Washington Road
Chicken Tikka Roll image

 

Botiwalla - Ponce City Market

Ponce City Market 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE n134, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Skewer$8.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices. Served with onions, cilantro, and green chutney.
Chicken Tikka Roll$11.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro and chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.
More about Botiwalla - Ponce City Market
Item pic

 

Velvet Taco - Atlanta - Atlanta - Interlock

1115 Howell Mill Rd, Bldg 300, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
#3 Spicy Tikka Chicken$4.60
Spicy Tikka Chicken, crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla
More about Velvet Taco - Atlanta - Atlanta - Interlock
Consumer pic

 

Swapna Indian Cuisine

2655 COBB PARKWAY SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.99
This delicious chicken dish made with grilled breast chicken marinated in spices and yogurt and cooked with a masala made with tomato sauce, cream, kasuri methi and various spices
More about Swapna Indian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck

4777 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast, Dunwoody

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Rice Bowl$13.99
A chicken tikka rice bowl is a flavorful and satisfying dish that combines elements of Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine. It typically consists of tender pieces of marinated grilled chicken, aromatic basmati rice, and a variety of vibrant and flavorful toppings
More about Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Belgian Waffles

Souvlaki

Caprese Salad

Quiche

Grilled Chicken

Vegetable Tempura

Lentil Soup

Veggie Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1024 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (646 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1659 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston