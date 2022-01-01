Chicken wraps in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Cafe West
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Cafe West
3792 Roswell Rd, Atlanta
|Chicken Caesar WRAP
|$11.95
More about The Brass Tap
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
|Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
|Chicken Tender Wrap
More about Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.95
grilled or cripsy fried chicken breast, jack and cheddar, tomato, shredded lettuce, ranch, flour tortilla
More about Hudson Grille - Midtown
Hudson Grille - Midtown
942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
|20 Wings
|$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
|Fried Pickles
|$7.95
pickle chips, avocado ranch
|10 Wings
|$12.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
More about Irby's Tavern
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Irby's Tavern
322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast, Atlanta
|Caesar Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
More about Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|Classic Burger
|$11.95
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
|Turkey Avocado Panini
|$11.95
oven-roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, guacamole, jalapeno cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.95
onions, peppers, mushrooms, garlic mayo, amoroso roll
More about Yo! Chef What's Cooking?
Yo! Chef What's Cooking?
3979 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta
|Mr. Wonderful
Tortellini pasta, tossed in YoChef’s cream sauce topped with parmesan cheese
|YoChef chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Chicken tossed in sweet & spice sauce, wrapped with pico, lettuce and YoChef sauce
|YoChef Burger
|$15.00
Grass fed beef, topped with onions, mushrooms, American cheese with Yochef sauce