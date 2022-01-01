Chicken wraps in Atlanta

Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Cafe West image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Cafe West

3792 Roswell Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar WRAP$11.95
More about Cafe West
Restaurant 10 image

 

Restaurant 10

10 Northside Dr, NW Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.95
More about Restaurant 10
Chicken Club Wrap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
Chicken Tender Wrap
More about The Brass Tap
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs

6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4 (2194 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.95
grilled or cripsy fried chicken breast, jack and cheddar, tomato, shredded lettuce, ranch, flour tortilla
More about Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
Hudson Grille - Midtown image

 

Hudson Grille - Midtown

942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
20 Wings$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Fried Pickles$7.95
pickle chips, avocado ranch
10 Wings$12.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
More about Hudson Grille - Midtown
Caesar Chicken Wrap image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Irby's Tavern

322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (403 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Chicken Wrap$13.00
More about Irby's Tavern
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points image

 

Hudson Grille - Little Five Points

351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Burger$11.95
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
Turkey Avocado Panini$11.95
oven-roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, guacamole, jalapeno cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta
Philly Cheesesteak$11.95
onions, peppers, mushrooms, garlic mayo, amoroso roll
More about Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
Restaurant banner

 

Azule #2 Piedmont

2625 Piedmont Road, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Wrap$15.00
More about Azule #2 Piedmont
Yo! Chef What's Cooking? image

 

Yo! Chef What's Cooking?

3979 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mr. Wonderful
Tortellini pasta, tossed in YoChef’s cream sauce topped with parmesan cheese
YoChef chicken Wrap$15.00
Chicken tossed in sweet & spice sauce, wrapped with pico, lettuce and YoChef sauce
YoChef Burger$15.00
Grass fed beef, topped with onions, mushrooms, American cheese with Yochef sauce
More about Yo! Chef What's Cooking?

