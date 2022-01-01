Chilaquiles in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Cypress Street Pint & Plate
817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta
|Chilaquiles
|$10.00
Tacos & Tequilas
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Chilaquiles
|$14.00
Thick tortilla chips cooked in salsa verde, shredded chicken, mexican cream, queso cotija, cilantro & jalapeños. Topped with a sunny side up fried egg!
Life Bistro
2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta
|Black Bean Chilaquiles
|$15.00
Fried tortillas with black beans, guacamole, house made queso, diced tomato, topped with chimichurri sauce.
Tacos & Tequilas
4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
Egg Harbor Cafe
1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
|Chorizo Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.
Egg Harbor Cafe
5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
|Chilaquiles
|$8.00
Chilaquiles (Tortilla "Lasagna")
Baked corn tortilla chips topped with Monteray cheese, cilantro, red and green sauces, pico de gallo, sour cream, and black beans. Add pulled chicken $3, steak $4,
|Chilaquiles with Eggs
|$10.50
Tortilla lasagna topped with red & green sauce, black beans, sour cream, cheese, and two eggs cooked any style
