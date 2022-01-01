Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Cypress Street Pint & Plate image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cypress Street Pint & Plate

817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta

Avg 4 (1350 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$10.00
More about Cypress Street Pint & Plate
Item pic

GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$14.00
Thick tortilla chips cooked in salsa verde, shredded chicken, mexican cream, queso cotija, cilantro & jalapeños. Topped with a sunny side up fried egg!
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Bantam and Biddy image

 

Bantam and Biddy

1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$12.50
More about Bantam and Biddy
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Life Bistro

2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Chilaquiles$15.00
Fried tortillas with black beans, guacamole,  house made queso, diced tomato, topped with chimichurri sauce.
More about Life Bistro
Item pic

 

Tacos & Tequilas

4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$14.00
Thick tortilla chips cooked in salsa verde, shredded chicken, mexican cream, queso cotija, cilantro & jalapeños. Topped with a sunny side up fried egg!
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Chilaquiles$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.9 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten-Free Chorizo Chilaquiles$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.
Chorizo Chilaquiles$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$8.00
Chilaquiles (Tortilla "Lasagna")
Baked corn tortilla chips topped with Monteray cheese, cilantro, red and green sauces, pico de gallo, sour cream, and black beans. Add pulled chicken $3, steak $4,
Chilaquiles with Eggs$10.50
Tortilla lasagna topped with red & green sauce, black beans, sour cream, cheese, and two eggs cooked any style
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

