Chile relleno in Atlanta

Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW
1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta
|sd chile relleno
|$4.95
Mexico Lindo Sandy Springs - Sandy Springs
7870 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Chile Relleno
|$5.00
Bell pepper topped with your choice of filling with melted cheese.
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
|Roasted Chile Relleno Con Carne
|$15.00
A fresh roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef, potatoes, cheese, topped with Guajillo-mushroom sauce, raisins and and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
|Roasted Chile Relleno Veggie
|$13.00
Roasted Poblano stuffed with veggies of carrots, tomatoes, zucchini , corn, squash, onions, and peppers with Monteray cheese, topped with cilantro, green mole, and red sauce and our "Green" rice and beans.