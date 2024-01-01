Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve chile relleno

Banner pic

 

Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW

1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
sd chile relleno$4.95
More about Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW
Main pic

 

Mexico Lindo Sandy Springs - Sandy Springs

7870 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$5.00
Bell pepper topped with your choice of filling with melted cheese.
More about Mexico Lindo Sandy Springs - Sandy Springs
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Chile Relleno Con Carne$15.00
A fresh roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef, potatoes, cheese, topped with Guajillo-mushroom sauce, raisins and and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
Roasted Chile Relleno Veggie$13.00
Roasted Poblano stuffed with veggies of carrots, tomatoes, zucchini , corn, squash, onions, and peppers with Monteray cheese, topped with cilantro, green mole, and red sauce and our "Green" rice and beans.
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Spaghetti

Beef Patties

Steamed Broccoli

Veggie Rolls

Leche Cake

Skirt Steaks

Vegetable Tempura

Bisque

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.3 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (30 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1181 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (730 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1913 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston