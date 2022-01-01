Chili dogs in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chili dogs
BBQ • GRILL
LadyBird
684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta
|CHILI DOG
|$11.00
House Chili, Cheddar, Red Onion
Crave Burgers and Wings
12195 Hwy 92 suite104, Woodstock
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.25
Nathan's all beef, chili & cheddar cheese.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$8.95
house-made chili, melted cheddar cheese
Hudson Grille - Downtown
120 Marietta Street, Atlanta
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$8.95
house-made chili, melted cheddar cheese
Hudson Grille - Midtown
942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$8.95
house-made chili, melted cheddar cheese