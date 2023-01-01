Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve chimichangas

Chi Chi Vegan

1 Moreland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta

PEACH CHIMICHANGA$10.00
DEEP FRIED TORTILLA WITH PEACH PIE FILLING.
VEGGIE CHIMICHANGA (SF)$16.00
CRISPY BURRITO FILLED WITH RICE, BEANS ,FAJITA VEGGIES, SERVED WITH QUESO & PICO.
More about Chi Chi Vegan
Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW

1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta

Chimichanga$12.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken and beans, topped with jalapeño nacho cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, served with beans or rice.
Lunch Chimichanga$9.25
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken and beans, topped with jalapeño nacho cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, served with beans or rice.
More about Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW

