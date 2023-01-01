Chimichangas in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chimichangas
Chi Chi Vegan
1 Moreland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta
|PEACH CHIMICHANGA
|$10.00
DEEP FRIED TORTILLA WITH PEACH PIE FILLING.
|VEGGIE CHIMICHANGA (SF)
|$16.00
CRISPY BURRITO FILLED WITH RICE, BEANS ,FAJITA VEGGIES, SERVED WITH QUESO & PICO.
Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW
1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta
|Chimichanga
|$12.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken and beans, topped with jalapeño nacho cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, served with beans or rice.
|Lunch Chimichanga
|$9.25
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken and beans, topped with jalapeño nacho cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, served with beans or rice.