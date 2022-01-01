Chocolate brownies in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
Cypress Street Pint & Plate
817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta
|Dark Chocolate Stout Brownie
|$9.00
espresso syrup, berries, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream
Adam J's Sandwich Shop - 151 Ellis St
151 Ellis St, Atlanta
|Gluten-Free & Vegan Chocolate Brownie
|$6.00
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta
|Chocolate Brownie S'Mores
|$7.00
This rich treat blending the bold flavors of cocoa and espresso layered with cloud like mascarpone cheese and wine...