Cobb salad in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Cross Creek Cafe
Cross Creek Cafe
1221 Cross Crk Pkwy, Atlanta
|Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Chicken, bacon, egg, cucumber, tomato, red onion and choice of dressing
More about The Pig & The Pearl
The Pig & The Pearl
1380 Atlantic Ave NW, Atlanta
|Cobb Salad
|$9.00
Tucker Farms Mixed Greens, Carrot, Cherry Tomato, Radish, Red Onion, Egg, Bacon, House Ranch
More about Sandy Springs Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sandy Springs Diner
8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg
|Cobb Salad
|$13.50
Chopped Salad with Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber and Egg, served with
Your Choice of Dressing
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Buckhead - Cluck and Mooh
Buckhead - Cluck and Mooh
2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A, Atlanta
|COBB SALAD
|$8.99
field greens, cucumber, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, fried egg, ranch dressing
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf
Dantanna's Surf & Turf
3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta
|LG Shrimp Cobb Salad
|$22.00
|Sm Lobster Cobb Salad
|$17.00
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Sweet Auburn BBQ
656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|Smoked Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Please Indicate 1 Salad Dressing Option. Spring Mix, Pulled Chicken, Red Onion, Tomato, Bacon, Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles. ***Default Dressing is Avocado Crema***