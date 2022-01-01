Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Cross Creek Cafe

1221 Cross Crk Pkwy, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.99
Chicken, bacon, egg, cucumber, tomato, red onion and choice of dressing
More about Cross Creek Cafe
Cobb Salad image

 

The Pig & The Pearl

1380 Atlantic Ave NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$9.00
Tucker Farms Mixed Greens, Carrot, Cherry Tomato, Radish, Red Onion, Egg, Bacon, House Ranch
More about The Pig & The Pearl
Olive Bistro image

SALADS • TAPAS

Olive Bistro

1050 juniper st ne, Atlanta

Avg 4 (333 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$12.00
More about Olive Bistro
Sandy Springs Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sandy Springs Diner

8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg

Avg 4.2 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$13.50
Chopped Salad with Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber and Egg, served with
Your Choice of Dressing
More about Sandy Springs Diner
Folk Art - Highland image

 

Folk Art - Highland

465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.99
More about Folk Art - Highland
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.9 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

 

Buckhead - Cluck and Mooh

2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
COBB SALAD$8.99
field greens, cucumber, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, fried egg, ranch dressing
More about Buckhead - Cluck and Mooh
Dantanna's Surf & Turf image

 

Dantanna's Surf & Turf

3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Shrimp Cobb Salad$22.00
Sm Lobster Cobb Salad$17.00
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf
Sweet Auburn BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Sweet Auburn BBQ

656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Chicken Cobb Salad$15.00
Please Indicate 1 Salad Dressing Option. Spring Mix, Pulled Chicken, Red Onion, Tomato, Bacon, Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles. ***Default Dressing is Avocado Crema***
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ
Oy! Cumberland image

 

Oy! Cumberland

2355 CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SE, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$11.99
Regular
More about Oy! Cumberland

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Crepes

Garlic Knots

Pies

Red Velvet Cake

Quesadillas

Beef Noodles

Mango Salad

Steak Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston