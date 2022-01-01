Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve coleslaw

Gu's Dumplings image

PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

Gu's Dumplings

99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (13860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Coleslaw$4.40
Fresh cabbage with our homemade spicy mayo. Vegetarian friendly.
Large Coleslaw$7.70
Fresh cabbage with our homemade spicy mayo. Vegetarian friendly.
Hammocks Trading Company image

 

Hammocks Trading Company

7285 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$6.00
Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs image

 

Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs

6135 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$1.50
Gu's Kitchen image

NOODLES

Gu's Kitchen

4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Coleslaw$7.70
Fresh cabbage with our homemade spicy mayo. Vegetarian friendly.
Small Coleslaw$4.40
Fresh cabbage with our homemade spicy mayo. Vegetarian friendly.
Sweet Auburn BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Sweet Auburn BBQ

656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pear Coleslaw$5.00
