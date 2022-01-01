Coleslaw in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve coleslaw
PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES
Gu's Dumplings
99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta
|Small Coleslaw
|$4.40
Fresh cabbage with our homemade spicy mayo. Vegetarian friendly.
|Large Coleslaw
|$7.70
Fresh cabbage with our homemade spicy mayo. Vegetarian friendly.
Hammocks Trading Company
7285 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|Coleslaw
|$6.00
Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs
6135 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|Coleslaw
|$1.50
NOODLES
Gu's Kitchen
4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee
|Large Coleslaw
|$7.70
Fresh cabbage with our homemade spicy mayo. Vegetarian friendly.
|Small Coleslaw
|$4.40
Fresh cabbage with our homemade spicy mayo. Vegetarian friendly.