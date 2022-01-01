Cookies in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve cookies

Fresh Baked Cookie image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Baked Cookie$2.90
More about Fresh to Order
Brack's Kitchen image

SALADS

Brack's Kitchen

3872 Roswell Rd NE Unit 18-B, Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Brack's Kitchen
The Brass Tap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream
More about The Brass Tap
Root Baking image

 

Root Baking

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE STE224, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$1.97
More about Root Baking
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery image

 

Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery

2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.25
More about Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery
Fresh Baked Cookie image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS

Fresh to Order

1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (5116 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Baked Cookie$2.90
More about Fresh to Order
Maepole image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Maepole

72 Georgia ave SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Watermelon Greaterade$4.00
ice cold watermelon juice with a pinch of sea salt
Mac & Cheese$3.50
Whole Weat (contains Dairy and Gluten)
Vegetable Plate$9.99
1 base + 3 sides + 1 sauce
More about Maepole
Stoners Pizza Joint image

 

Stoners Pizza Joint

120 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stoner's Snack Attack$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
More about Stoners Pizza Joint
Banner pic

 

Alon's Bakery and Market

3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Choc. Chunk Pecan Cookie$3.00
Double Choc. Chunk Cookie$3.00
More about Alon's Bakery and Market
Item pic

 

Juniper Cafe

2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cookie$5.00
Big Gooey Cookie Stuffed with Pecans, Oatmeal and Chocolate Chips
More about Juniper Cafe
Big kahuna image

 

Big Kahuna

303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Cookies$3.75
Red Velvet and Chocolate Chip
More about Big Kahuna

