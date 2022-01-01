Cookies in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve cookies
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta
|Fresh Baked Cookie
|$2.90
SALADS
Brack's Kitchen
3872 Roswell Rd NE Unit 18-B, Atlanta
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
|Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream
Root Baking
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE STE224, Atlanta
|CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
|$1.97
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery
2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4, Atlanta
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$2.25
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS
Fresh to Order
1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta
|Fresh Baked Cookie
|$2.90
SALADS • CHICKEN
Maepole
72 Georgia ave SE, Atlanta
|Watermelon Greaterade
|$4.00
ice cold watermelon juice with a pinch of sea salt
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.50
Whole Weat (contains Dairy and Gluten)
|Vegetable Plate
|$9.99
1 base + 3 sides + 1 sauce
Stoners Pizza Joint
120 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Stoner's Snack Attack
|$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
|Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Alon's Bakery and Market
3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta
|Choc. Chunk Pecan Cookie
|$3.00
|Double Choc. Chunk Cookie
|$3.00
Juniper Cafe
2250 Marietta Blvd Suite 100, Atlanta
|Cookie
|$5.00
Big Gooey Cookie Stuffed with Pecans, Oatmeal and Chocolate Chips
Big Kahuna
303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta
|Fresh Cookies
|$3.75
Red Velvet and Chocolate Chip