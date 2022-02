A Vietnamese Crispy Crepe consisting of Coconut Milk, Water, Turmeric and Rice Flour (Gluten Free). The filling is comprised of Scallion, Ginger, Garlic, Shiitake Mushrooms, Bean Sprouts and Locally Sourced Shrimp. Served with Bibb Lettuce, Housemade Pickles, Mint, Cilantro, and Housemade Nuac Cham Dipping Sauce.