Crispy duck in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve crispy duck

Item pic

 

WIN - Taste of Bali - Buckhead

2285 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SG4. BALI CRISPY DUCK - HALF DUCK CONFIT ON THE BONE$27.00
The iconic unmistakably Bali ‘rice fields’ style marinated crispy duck. fragrant with spices and fall off the bone tender, sliced for your convenience and perfect paired with sambal matah! served with grilled pineapple salad and your choice of side: steamed rice / fried rice / yellow coconut rice / crispy smashed potato.
More about WIN - Taste of Bali - Buckhead
Item pic

 

SriThai - Emory Point

1540 Avenue Place, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CRISPY HONEY DUCK$32.00
Crispy bone-in half duck served with special honey sauce
More about SriThai - Emory Point
Item pic

 

SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY HONEY DUCK$32.00
Crispy bone-in half duck served with special honey sauce
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station

