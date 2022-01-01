Crispy duck in Atlanta
WIN - Taste of Bali - Buckhead
WIN - Taste of Bali - Buckhead
2285 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta
|SG4. BALI CRISPY DUCK - HALF DUCK CONFIT ON THE BONE
|$27.00
The iconic unmistakably Bali ‘rice fields’ style marinated crispy duck. fragrant with spices and fall off the bone tender, sliced for your convenience and perfect paired with sambal matah! served with grilled pineapple salad and your choice of side: steamed rice / fried rice / yellow coconut rice / crispy smashed potato.
SriThai - Emory Point
SriThai - Emory Point
1540 Avenue Place, Atlanta
|CRISPY HONEY DUCK
|$32.00
Crispy bone-in half duck served with special honey sauce