Crispy tofu in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve crispy tofu
TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130, Atlanta
|CRISPY TOFU
|$8.00
Crispy cubed tofu served with sweet chili sauce, crushed peanuts, and cilantro
(18-20)
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
541 Main Street NE, Atlanta
|Crispy Tofu
|$10.00
Firm tofu, sweet chili sauce, crushed peanut
TAPAS
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
|Crispy Korean Tofu Bowl
|$14.00
crispy tofu tossed in our sweet and spicy Korean bbq sauce with kimchi, mango, and pickled vegetables served on jasmine rice.
District III
7140 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta
|Crispy Tofu
|$14.00
|Crispy Lemongrass Tofu
|$14.00
Anh's Kitchen
855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta
|Crispy Spicy Lemongrass Tofu
|$14.50
Sautéed lemongrass and chili
FRENCH FRIES
Takorea
4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody
|Crispy Tofu Tako
|$4.25
Crispy tofu topped with gochujang sauce and tako salad