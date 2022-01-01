Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tofu in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve crispy tofu

Item pic

 

TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai

1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130, Atlanta

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY TOFU$8.00
Crispy cubed tofu served with sweet chili sauce, crushed peanuts, and cilantro
(18-20)
More about TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai
Item pic

 

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar

541 Main Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Tofu$10.00
Firm tofu, sweet chili sauce, crushed peanut
More about 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird image

TAPAS

Whiskey Bird & Little Bird

1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Korean Tofu Bowl$14.00
crispy tofu tossed in our sweet and spicy Korean bbq sauce with kimchi, mango, and pickled vegetables served on jasmine rice.
More about Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
Item pic

 

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar

541 Main Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Tofu$10.00
Firm tofu, sweet chili sauce, crushed peanut
More about 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
Banner pic

 

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar

824 Juniper St NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Tofu$10.00
Firm tofu, sweet chili sauce, crushed peanut
More about 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
Banner pic

 

District III

7140 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Tofu$14.00
Crispy Lemongrass Tofu$14.00
More about District III
Anh's Kitchen image

 

Anh's Kitchen

855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Spicy Lemongrass Tofu$14.50
Sautéed lemongrass and chili
More about Anh's Kitchen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Takorea

4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody

Avg 4.5 (1453 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Tofu Tako$4.25
Crispy tofu topped with gochujang sauce and tako salad
More about Takorea
Restaurant banner

 

Wagaya - Midtown

339 14th St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ankake Crispy Tofu$6.50
More about Wagaya - Midtown

