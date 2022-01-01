Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

North River Tavern image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North River Tavern

8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.3 (708 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cuban Sandwich$12.75
Moho marinated pulled pork, ham, pickles, swiss, creole mustard on a grilled roll.
More about North River Tavern
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Bulla Gastrobar - Atlanta

60 11th Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cuban Sandwich$14.50
Spanish twist on the classic Cuban sandwich. Made with Serrano ham, braised pork, tetilla cheese, cornichons, Dijon mustard and pan de cristal
More about Bulla Gastrobar - Atlanta
Consumer pic

 

Grant Park Market - 519 Memorial Drive Southeast

519 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cuban Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Slow roasted pork in mojito sauce, ham, swiss cheese, pickle and yellow mustard on cuban bread
More about Grant Park Market - 519 Memorial Drive Southeast

Map

