Cuban sandwiches in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
North River Tavern
8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Cuban Sandwich
|$12.75
Moho marinated pulled pork, ham, pickles, swiss, creole mustard on a grilled roll.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Bulla Gastrobar - Atlanta
60 11th Street, Atlanta
|Cuban Sandwich
|$14.50
Spanish twist on the classic Cuban sandwich. Made with Serrano ham, braised pork, tetilla cheese, cornichons, Dijon mustard and pan de cristal