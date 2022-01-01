Cucumber salad in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve cucumber salad
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Wakame Cucumber Salad
|$5.00
Served with vinaigrette and sesame.
The Greek Pizzeria
3400 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta
|Cucumber Tomato Salad
|$3.50
Tomato’s and cucumbers tossed in lemon dressing
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta
|Refreshing Cucumber Salad
|$5.00
Refreshing Cucumber, sweet and tangy, refreshing and crunchy. Vegan friendly
SALADS • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hot Dog Pete's
25 Georgia Avenue, Atlanta
|CUCUMBER & FETA SALAD
|$3.59
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|CUCUMBER SALAD
|$7.00
Chopped cucumber, orange, tomato and crab meat(kana) with homemade rice vinegar