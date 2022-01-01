Curry in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve curry

CURRY PUFF CHICKEN image

 

TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai

1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130, Atlanta

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
CURRY PUFF CHICKEN$8.00
Puff pastries filled with minced chicken, sweet potatoes and onion tossed in curry powder served with cucumber salad (4)
PANANG CURRY BEEF$14.00
Medium spicy curry with stewed beef, sweet bell peppers, and basil
More about TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai
Ruby Chow's image

FRENCH FRIES

Ruby Chow's

620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Madras hot curry, carrots, potato, curry leaf
Walnut Shrimp$15.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Crispy Battered Shrimp, spicy cream sauce, candied walnuts
General Tso's Vegetarian$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Plant based "Chicken", Sweet Spicy Soy
More about Ruby Chow's
#T20 Green Curry with jasmine rice image

 

Tum Pok Pok

5000 Buford Hwy, chamblee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
#T20 Green Curry with jasmine rice$13.00
Thai green curry with your choice of meat, basil, bamboo shoot, green bean, eggplants
More about Tum Pok Pok
Massaman Curry (GF) image

 

26 Thai Sushi & Bar

705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Massaman Curry (GF)$17.00
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, avocado, cashew, carrot
Panang Curry (GF)$17.00
Roasted red chili paste, coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, Thai basil
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
Get Fruity Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Get Fruity Cafe

3707 Main Street, College Park

Avg 4.2 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CURRY CHICKEN$2.50
More about Get Fruity Cafe
Panang Curry (GF) image

 

26 Thai Kitchen

925 Battery Ave SE Suite 1100, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry (GF)$14.00
Thai red curry, coconut milk, basil, bell pepper
Massaman Curry (GF)$14.00
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, avocado, cashew, carrot
More about 26 Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Cafe At Pharr Vinings

4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Rice Plate$11.99
Curry Sandwich$11.99
Served with tomato, lettuce, red seedless grapes, a yogurt roll.. on your choice of bread
Curry Salad Plate$12.99
Not too spicy..not too boring..just right! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo and mild curry spices.
More about Cafe At Pharr Vinings
Curry Chicken Ramen image

 

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Ramen$16.00
Teppan grilled curry chicken in rich curry broth (slightly spicy), bean sprouts, bok choy, kamaboko (fish cake), soft boil egg scallions & fried shallots.
Curry Vegan Ramen$16.00
Teppan grilled organic tofu in rich vegan curry broth (slightly spicy), bean sprouts, bok choy, wood ear mushroom, scallions & corn.
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
CURRY KATSU RICE image

 

Sukoshi

1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CURRY KATSU RICE$13.50
Japanese Curry served over fried chicken katsu
More about Sukoshi
OK YAKI image

TEPPANYAKI • OKONOMIAYAKI

OK YAKI

714 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Karaage$9.00
Japanese seasoned fried chicken nuggets. Served with lemon wedge and kewpie mayo.
Combo$18.00
Large order of Okonomiyaki over a small order of Yakisoba Noodles with your choice of one topping. Add Vegges to the noodles: Moyashi sprouts, Carrots, Bok Choy, Peppers for $2.50 VEGAN: Vegenaise and vegan cheese and kimchi available by request.
Age Onigiri$5.00
Panko breaded, deep-fried rice triangle with cheese inside. PSC
More about OK YAKI

