Curry in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve curry
More about TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai
TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130, Atlanta
|CURRY PUFF CHICKEN
|$8.00
Puff pastries filled with minced chicken, sweet potatoes and onion tossed in curry powder served with cucumber salad (4)
|PANANG CURRY BEEF
|$14.00
Medium spicy curry with stewed beef, sweet bell peppers, and basil
More about Ruby Chow's
FRENCH FRIES
Ruby Chow's
620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1, Atlanta
|Chicken Curry
|$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Madras hot curry, carrots, potato, curry leaf
|Walnut Shrimp
|$15.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Crispy Battered Shrimp, spicy cream sauce, candied walnuts
|General Tso's Vegetarian
|$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Plant based "Chicken", Sweet Spicy Soy
More about Tum Pok Pok
Tum Pok Pok
5000 Buford Hwy, chamblee
|#T20 Green Curry with jasmine rice
|$13.00
Thai green curry with your choice of meat, basil, bamboo shoot, green bean, eggplants
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
26 Thai Sushi & Bar
705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta
|Massaman Curry (GF)
|$17.00
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, avocado, cashew, carrot
|Panang Curry (GF)
|$17.00
Roasted red chili paste, coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, Thai basil
More about Get Fruity Cafe
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Get Fruity Cafe
3707 Main Street, College Park
|CURRY CHICKEN
|$2.50
More about 26 Thai Kitchen
26 Thai Kitchen
925 Battery Ave SE Suite 1100, Atlanta
|Panang Curry (GF)
|$14.00
Thai red curry, coconut milk, basil, bell pepper
|Massaman Curry (GF)
|$14.00
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, avocado, cashew, carrot
More about Cafe At Pharr Vinings
Cafe At Pharr Vinings
4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta
|Curry Rice Plate
|$11.99
|Curry Sandwich
|$11.99
Served with tomato, lettuce, red seedless grapes, a yogurt roll.. on your choice of bread
|Curry Salad Plate
|$12.99
Not too spicy..not too boring..just right! All white meat chicken blended with a touch of mayo and mild curry spices.
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta
|Curry Chicken Ramen
|$16.00
Teppan grilled curry chicken in rich curry broth (slightly spicy), bean sprouts, bok choy, kamaboko (fish cake), soft boil egg scallions & fried shallots.
|Curry Vegan Ramen
|$16.00
Teppan grilled organic tofu in rich vegan curry broth (slightly spicy), bean sprouts, bok choy, wood ear mushroom, scallions & corn.
More about Sukoshi
Sukoshi
1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|CURRY KATSU RICE
|$13.50
Japanese Curry served over fried chicken katsu
More about OK YAKI
TEPPANYAKI • OKONOMIAYAKI
OK YAKI
714 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta
|Karaage
|$9.00
Japanese seasoned fried chicken nuggets. Served with lemon wedge and kewpie mayo.
|Combo
|$18.00
Large order of Okonomiyaki over a small order of Yakisoba Noodles with your choice of one topping. Add Vegges to the noodles: Moyashi sprouts, Carrots, Bok Choy, Peppers for $2.50 VEGAN: Vegenaise and vegan cheese and kimchi available by request.
|Age Onigiri
|$5.00
Panko breaded, deep-fried rice triangle with cheese inside. PSC