Dumplings in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve dumplings
Gu's Dumplings
99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta
|Half Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings
|$9.90
6 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
|Full Order Chicken Zhong Style Dumplings
|$15.40
12 of our famous boiled chicken dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.
|Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings
|$15.40
12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
Ruby Chow's
620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1, Atlanta
|Chicken Curry
|$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Madras hot curry, carrots, potato, curry leaf
|Walnut Shrimp
|$15.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Crispy Battered Shrimp, spicy cream sauce, candied walnuts
|General Tso's Vegetarian
|$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Plant based "Chicken", Sweet Spicy Soy
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
541 Main Street NE, Atlanta
|Dumplings
|$9.00
Steamed shrimp and pork, garlic, ginger-infused soy sauce
26 Thai Sushi & Bar
705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta
|Dumplings
|$9.00
Steamed shrimp and pork, garlic, ginger-infused soy sauce
Takorea
4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody
|Dumplings
|$6.00
Crispy fried, pork, soy dipping sauce, 6 per order
Gu's Kitchen
4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee
|Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings
|$15.40
12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
|Half Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings
|$9.90
6 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.