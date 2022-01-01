Dumplings in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve dumplings

Half Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings image

PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

Gu's Dumplings

99 Krog St NE Suite M, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (13860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Half Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings$9.90
6 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
Full Order Chicken Zhong Style Dumplings$15.40
12 of our famous boiled chicken dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.
Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings$15.40
12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
Ruby Chow's image

FRENCH FRIES

Ruby Chow's

620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Madras hot curry, carrots, potato, curry leaf
Walnut Shrimp$15.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Crispy Battered Shrimp, spicy cream sauce, candied walnuts
General Tso's Vegetarian$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Plant based "Chicken", Sweet Spicy Soy
Dumplings image

 

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar

541 Main Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dumplings$9.00
Steamed shrimp and pork, garlic, ginger-infused soy sauce
Dumplings image

 

26 Thai Sushi & Bar

705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dumplings$9.00
Steamed shrimp and pork, garlic, ginger-infused soy sauce
Dumplings image

FRENCH FRIES

Takorea

4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody

Avg 4.5 (1453 reviews)
Takeout
Dumplings$6.00
Crispy fried, pork, soy dipping sauce, 6 per order
Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings image

NOODLES

Gu's Kitchen

4897 Buford Highway Suite 104, Chamblee

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings$15.40
12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
Half Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings$9.90
6 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
Sukoshi image

 

Sukoshi

1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DUMPLINGS$6.00
