Edamame in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve edamame
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Edamame
|$4.50
Okiboru Ramen/Tsukemen- Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Road Suite 800, Sandy Springs
|Spicy Tori Paitan
|$14.00
Spicy rich chicken broth | Chicken karaage | Soft boiled egg | Spinach | Scallion | Medium Noodles
|Okiboru Buns
|$7.00
Our famous bao bun from Okiboru LA! One order contains 2 buns.
|Tonkotsu
|$12.50
Traditional rich pork broth | Pork chashu | Soft boiled egg | Scallion | Thin noodles
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Edamame
|$6.00
boiled soy beans in a pod dashed with sea salt
Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130, Atlanta
|Fresh Edamame
|$5.00
with Himalayan rock salt
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta
|Sesame Edamame
|$6.00
Steamed soy beans rich in healthy fiber, protein, antioxidants and vitamin K. *Vegan
YAKITORI • SOUPS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori
675 Ponce de Leon Avenue, NE. #N151, Atlanta
|Gyoza
|$7.00
Steamed pork dumplings with a sweet shoyu dipping sauce.
|Edamame
|$5.00
Soybeans, steamed with sea-salt.
|Yasai
|$13.00
Vegetable broth, stir-fried carrots & cabbage, spinach, soft-boiled egg, menma (bamboo shoots), scallions, sesame seeds.