Edamame in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve edamame

Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$4.50
Okiboru Ramen/Tsukemen- Sandy Springs image

 

Okiboru Ramen/Tsukemen- Sandy Springs

6125 Roswell Road Suite 800, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tori Paitan$14.00
Spicy rich chicken broth | Chicken karaage | Soft boiled egg | Spinach | Scallion | Medium Noodles
Okiboru Buns$7.00
Our famous bao bun from Okiboru LA! One order contains 2 buns.
Tonkotsu$12.50
Traditional rich pork broth | Pork chashu | Soft boiled egg | Scallion | Thin noodles
Edamame image

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$6.00
boiled soy beans in a pod dashed with sea salt
Fresh Edamame image

 

Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls

‪1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Edamame$5.00
with Himalayan rock salt
Item pic

 

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sesame Edamame$6.00
Steamed soy beans rich in healthy fiber, protein, antioxidants and vitamin K. *Vegan
Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori image

YAKITORI • SOUPS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori

675 Ponce de Leon Avenue, NE. #N151, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (457 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyoza$7.00
Steamed pork dumplings with a sweet shoyu dipping sauce.
Edamame$5.00
Soybeans, steamed with sea-salt.
Yasai$13.00
Vegetable broth, stir-fried carrots & cabbage, spinach, soft-boiled egg, menma (bamboo shoots), scallions, sesame seeds.
