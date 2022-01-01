Egg benedict in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about Lagarde
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lagarde
5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee
|Eggs Benedict
|$13.00
English Muffin, Ham, Two Poached Eggs, Hollandaise
More about Petit Chou
Petit Chou
662 Memorial Dr Se, Atlanta
|Eggs Benedict
|$15.00
Two toasted English muffins topped with French pancetta, two poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce dressed arugula and tomato concasse | gf, V |
More about Sandy Springs Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sandy Springs Diner
8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg
|Eggs Benedict
|$11.95
Two Poached Eggs with Canadian Bacon topped with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin, served with Home Fries
More about Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|Eggs Florentine Benedict
|$17.60
Flakey buttermilk biscuit or toasted English muffin served open faced, topped with two southern style poached eggs, sauteed spinach and smothered in hollandaise sauce.