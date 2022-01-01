Egg rolls in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve egg rolls
Republic Lounge
990 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta
|Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$16.00
Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House
227 Sandy Springs Pl. #416, Sandy Springs
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$12.00
Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut fried in egg roll wrappers, served with 1000 Is. dressing.
Banh Mi Station
1 235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130, Atlanta
|Egg Roll
|$6.50
(2 per order)
Carrot, mushroom, jicama, taro,
glass noodles served with lettuce,
cucumber and with lime
chili sauce
Spice House
375 14th Street NW, Atlanta
|Spice House Egg Rolls
|$12.00
House grilled jerk chicken and vegetable filled on a bed of petite greens sauced w/ mango habanero sauce
Dantanna's Surf & Turf
3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta
|Cajun Chicken Egg Rolls
|$14.00
Big Boss Chinese
100 10th Street NW, Atlanta
|Egg Roll (Chicken)
|$5.00
|Egg Roll (Vegetrian)
|$5.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Sweet Auburn BBQ
656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls
|$7.00
2 Egg Rolls with Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce
Octopus Kitchen
1551 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Octopus Egg Rolls
|$15.00
Filled w/ avocado, octopus, and red onion served w/ garlic aioli.
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|CRAB RANGOON
|$8.00
Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
|SPRING ROLL
|$7.00
Deep fried handmade vegetable roll served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
|Sri Thai Roll
|$17.00
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, cucumber and avocado topped with smoked salmon. Raw/undercooked.