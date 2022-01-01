Egg rolls in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve egg rolls

Republic Lounge image

 

Republic Lounge

990 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$16.00
More about Republic Lounge
Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House image

 

Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House

227 Sandy Springs Pl. #416, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben Egg Rolls$12.00
Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut fried in egg roll wrappers, served with 1000 Is. dressing.
More about Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House
Egg Roll image

 

Banh Mi Station

1 ‪235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Roll$6.50
(2 per order)
Carrot, mushroom, jicama, taro,
glass noodles served with lettuce,
cucumber and with lime
chili sauce
More about Banh Mi Station
Spice House image

 

Spice House

375 14th Street NW, Atlanta

Avg 1 (1 review)
Takeout
Spice House Egg Rolls$12.00
House grilled jerk chicken and vegetable filled on a bed of petite greens sauced w/ mango habanero sauce
More about Spice House
Dantanna's Surf & Turf image

 

Dantanna's Surf & Turf

3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Egg Rolls$14.00
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf
Big Boss Chinese image

 

Big Boss Chinese

100 10th Street NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Roll (Chicken)$5.00
Egg Roll (Vegetrian)$5.00
More about Big Boss Chinese
Sweet Auburn BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Sweet Auburn BBQ

656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Brisket Egg Rolls$7.00
2 Egg Rolls with Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Octopus Kitchen

1551 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Octopus Egg Rolls$15.00
Filled w/ avocado, octopus, and red onion served w/ garlic aioli.
More about Octopus Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB RANGOON$8.00
Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
SPRING ROLL$7.00
Deep fried handmade vegetable roll served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
Sri Thai Roll$17.00
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, cucumber and avocado topped with smoked salmon. Raw/undercooked.
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Curry

Coconut Soup

Lasagna

Tuna Rolls

Lobsters

Chicken Wraps

Edamame

Mahi Mahi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston