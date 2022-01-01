Egg sandwiches in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar image

 

Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar

777 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Keto Bowl (GF, NF)$11.00
peppered bacon, smoked sea salt, wilted kale, scrambled farm-fresh eggs, avocado, pepper jack cheese, and toasted hemp seeds.
Drip Coffee$2.75
Fresh brewed True North.
(12 oz)
Latte$4.50
One part Wild Rooster Espresso and five parts micro-foamed milk.
(12 oz)
More about Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee

4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg-Meat-Cheese Sandwich$9.00
More about Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
Root Baking image

 

Root Baking

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE STE224, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Egg Sandwich$8.00
This sandwich was made to be part of your weekend breakfast routine/hangover cure/Italian-American nostalgia craving. Peppers and Onions the way mama makes 'em. A fried egg for protein, a Dash of Chili Oil to Get ya Going. Add Sausage because you're too skinny, EAT SOMETHING!
More about Root Baking

