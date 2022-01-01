Egg sandwiches in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar
Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar
777 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta
|Keto Bowl (GF, NF)
|$11.00
peppered bacon, smoked sea salt, wilted kale, scrambled farm-fresh eggs, avocado, pepper jack cheese, and toasted hemp seeds.
|Drip Coffee
|$2.75
Fresh brewed True North.
(12 oz)
|Latte
|$4.50
One part Wild Rooster Espresso and five parts micro-foamed milk.
(12 oz)
More about Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta
|Egg-Meat-Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
More about Root Baking
Root Baking
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE STE224, Atlanta
|Italian Egg Sandwich
|$8.00
This sandwich was made to be part of your weekend breakfast routine/hangover cure/Italian-American nostalgia craving. Peppers and Onions the way mama makes 'em. A fried egg for protein, a Dash of Chili Oil to Get ya Going. Add Sausage because you're too skinny, EAT SOMETHING!