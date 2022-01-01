Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve enchiladas

La Costilla Grill - Buford Hwy

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$14.95
Three Red enchiladas made with corn tortillas. Filled with chicken chunks, cheese. Served with rice and beans.
SALADS

No Mas! Cantina - Atlanta

180 Walker St SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas de Espinaca$15.00
Two corn tortillas filled with 4 cheeses, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with creama and Guajillo sauce and served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Enchilada Sauce$1.00
Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW

1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Rancheras$11.95
Three chicken enchiladas topped with cheese dip, served with guacamole salad, beans and rice.
Enchiladas Oaxaca$11.55
Two enchiladas filled with spinach & mushrooms, topped with jalapeno nacho cheese. Served with guacamole salad and beans or rice.
Enchiladas Agaveros$11.95
Three chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, served with guacamole salad, beans and rice.
FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Enchiladas$11.00
Corn tortillas filled with Cotija and Monteray Jack cheese and cilantro, rolled and baked with your choice of red or green sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice
Ground Beef Enchiladas$12.50
Ground Beef Enchiladas - Corn tortillas filled with our in house seasoned ground beef, Monteray Jack cheese, cilantro and Guajillo sauce
Shrimp Enchiladas$15.00
