Enchiladas in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about La Costilla Grill - Buford Hwy
La Costilla Grill - Buford Hwy
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.95
Three Red enchiladas made with corn tortillas. Filled with chicken chunks, cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about No Mas! Cantina - Atlanta
SALADS
No Mas! Cantina - Atlanta
180 Walker St SW, Atlanta
|Enchiladas de Espinaca
|$15.00
Two corn tortillas filled with 4 cheeses, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with creama and Guajillo sauce and served with Mexican rice and black beans.
|Enchilada Sauce
|$1.00
More about Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW
Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW
1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta
|Enchiladas Rancheras
|$11.95
Three chicken enchiladas topped with cheese dip, served with guacamole salad, beans and rice.
|Enchiladas Oaxaca
|$11.55
Two enchiladas filled with spinach & mushrooms, topped with jalapeno nacho cheese. Served with guacamole salad and beans or rice.
|Enchiladas Agaveros
|$11.95
Three chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, served with guacamole salad, beans and rice.
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$11.00
Corn tortillas filled with Cotija and Monteray Jack cheese and cilantro, rolled and baked with your choice of red or green sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice
|Ground Beef Enchiladas
|$12.50
Ground Beef Enchiladas - Corn tortillas filled with our in house seasoned ground beef, Monteray Jack cheese, cilantro and Guajillo sauce
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$15.00