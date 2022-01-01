Fish sandwiches in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Depot
3389 Roosevelt Hwy, Atlanta
|Fish Sandwich
|$7.75
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sandy Springs Diner
8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg
|Fried FISH Sandwich
|$11.45
Served on a Toasted Bun with French Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce, 2 Onion Rings, Cole Slaw & Pickle
Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South
3807 Main Street, College Park
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.00
Golden fried whiting filets topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickled chips on a potato bun, served with one (1) side