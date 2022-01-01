Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Wing Depot image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Depot

3389 Roosevelt Hwy, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$7.75
More about Wing Depot
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sandy Springs Diner

8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg

Avg 4.2 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried FISH Sandwich$11.45
Served on a Toasted Bun with French Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce, 2 Onion Rings, Cole Slaw & Pickle
More about Sandy Springs Diner
Item pic

 

Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South

3807 Main Street, College Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Golden fried whiting filets topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickled chips on a potato bun, served with one (1) side
More about Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown

191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Choice of grilled, blackened, or fried catfish topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle chips, on a potato bun and served with one (1) side
More about Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown

