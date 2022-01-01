Fish tacos in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve fish tacos

La Costilla Grill image

 

La Costilla Grill

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wings$12.95
Seven Chicken wings with fries.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
Grilled Steak Taco$3.95
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
More about La Costilla Grill
No Mas! Cantina image

SALADS

No Mas! Cantina

180 Walker St SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Papas Locas$11.00
Rosemary potatoes, pico de gallo, cheese; topped with 2 eggs & sour cream
Tacos de Pescado (Fish Tacos)$15.00
Wild Alaskan Pollock, jicama coleslaw, creamy chipotle sauce, fresh flour tortillas, refried beans and Mexican rice.
Burrito Grande$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, Mexican rice, queso, your choice of seasoned beef or seasoned chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
More about No Mas! Cantina
R Thomas Deluxe Grill image

 

R Thomas Deluxe Grill

1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$15.99
More about R Thomas Deluxe Grill
Taco- Fish image

 

Azotea Cantina

245 18th Street NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco- Fish$14.00
tempura cod, pico de gallo, shaved cabbage, morita mayo
More about Azotea Cantina

