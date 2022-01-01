Flautas in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve flautas
Soho American Bistro
4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107, Atlanta
|Chicken Flautas
|$21.00
Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW
1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta
|Flautas Agavero
|$12.95
Two fried flour tortillas with your choice of beef or chicken, topped with jalapeño cheese dip, served with our tomatillo sauce, guacamole salad, beans and rice.
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
|Brisket Flautas
|$14.00
2 fried flour tortillas filled stuffed with brisket and Monteray cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, Cotija cheese, onions, avocado sauce and sliced avocados. Served with beans and rice.
|Fish Flautas
|$11.00
|Salmon Flautas
|$14.00
Three fried flour tortillas stuffed with grilled salmon, black beans and cilantro, topped with creamy pico de gallo sauce and cilantro and served with "Green" rice and black beans.