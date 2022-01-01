Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve flautas

SOHO American Bistro image

 

Soho American Bistro

4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Flautas$21.00
More about Soho American Bistro
Banner pic

 

Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW

1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flautas Agavero$12.95
Two fried flour tortillas with your choice of beef or chicken, topped with jalapeño cheese dip, served with our tomatillo sauce, guacamole salad, beans and rice.
More about Agavero - Midtown - 1133 Huff Rd NW
Brisket Flautas image

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Flautas$14.00
2 fried flour tortillas filled stuffed with brisket and Monteray cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, Cotija cheese, onions, avocado sauce and sliced avocados. Served with beans and rice.
Fish Flautas$11.00
Salmon Flautas$14.00
Three fried flour tortillas stuffed with grilled salmon, black beans and cilantro, topped with creamy pico de gallo sauce and cilantro and served with "Green" rice and black beans.
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

