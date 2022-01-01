French fries in Atlanta

The Brass Tap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
More about The Brass Tap
Wing Depot image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Depot

3389 Roosevelt Hwy, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Lg French Fries$2.19
Sm French Fries$1.79
Box French Fries$5.50
More about Wing Depot
Rina image

 

Rina

699 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spiced Lamb Burger$16.00
Challa bun, spiced lamb, grilled onions, herb tahini, schug, sumac slaw. Served with fries and harissa mayo (meat contains onions, cannot be removed)
Falafel Pita$14.00
Chickpea fritter, hummus, slaw, tahini, shug, Israeli salad
French Fries$4.00
With a side of harissa mayo
More about Rina
Sandy Springs Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sandy Springs Diner

8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg

Avg 4.2 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basket French Fries$4.75
More about Sandy Springs Diner
French Fries image

HAMBURGERS

Toco Grill

1658 LaVista Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.99
More about Toco Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Azule #2 Piedmont

2625 Piedmont Road, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasoned French Fries$4.00
More about Azule #2 Piedmont

