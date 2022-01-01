Fried chicken sandwiches in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Plant Based Pizza
Plant Based Pizza
1130 Chattahoochee AVE NW, Atlanta
|Atlas Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
More about Bantam and Biddy
Bantam and Biddy
1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
lettuce, bread & butter pickles, mayo on jalapeño cheddar or potato bun. Choice of one side.
More about The Brass Tap
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about Folk Art - Highland
Folk Art - Highland
465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw.
More about Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|Fried Chicken and Honey Biscuit Sandwich
|$11.50
Golden brown fried chicken breast scrambled eggs drizzled with honey served on a flakey buttermilk biscuit.
More about Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails
Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails
1039 Grant St, Atlanta
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Fries
|$16.95
Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with blue crumbles, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a Kaiser bun. Served with shoestring French Fries.
Loaded Fries for additional $3.00