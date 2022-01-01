Fried chicken sandwiches in Atlanta

Atlas Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Plant Based Pizza

1130 Chattahoochee AVE NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Atlas Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Plant Based Pizza
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Bantam and Biddy

1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
lettuce, bread & butter pickles, mayo on jalapeño cheddar or potato bun. Choice of one side.
More about Bantam and Biddy
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Folk Art - Highland

465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw.
More about Folk Art - Highland
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen image

 

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken and Honey Biscuit Sandwich$11.50
Golden brown fried chicken breast scrambled eggs drizzled with honey served on a flakey buttermilk biscuit.
More about Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails

1039 Grant St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Fries$16.95
Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with blue crumbles, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a Kaiser bun. Served with shoestring French Fries.
Loaded Fries for additional $3.00
More about Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails

