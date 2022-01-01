Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve fudge

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

860 Peachtree St, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (9016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fudge Brownie$2.90
More about Fresh to Order
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fudge Brownie$2.90
More about Fresh to Order
Novo Cucina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Novo Cucina

5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody

Avg 4.6 (921 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brownie Fudge Swirl (Contains Gluten)
More about Novo Cucina
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs

6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4 (2194 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Fudge Sundae$5.95
edy's vanilla ice cream, sprinkles, hot fudge, cherry, whipped cream
More about Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
Item pic

 

Hudson Grille - Downtown

120 Marietta Street, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Fudge Sundae$5.95
edy's vanilla ice cream, sprinkles, hot fudge, cherry, whipped cream
More about Hudson Grille - Downtown
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS

Fresh to Order

1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (5116 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fudge Brownie$2.90
More about Fresh to Order
Item pic

 

Hudson Grille - Midtown

942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Fudge Sundae$5.95
edy's vanilla ice cream, sprinkles, hot fudge, cherry, whipped cream
More about Hudson Grille - Midtown
Item pic

 

Hudson Grille - Little Five Points

351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Fudge Sundae$5.95
edy's vanilla ice cream, sprinkles, hot fudge, cherry, whipped cream
More about Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
Cuts Steakhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cuts Steakhouse

60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (3426 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Pecan Fudge Brownie$12.00
More about Cuts Steakhouse

