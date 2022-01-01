Fudge in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve fudge
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
860 Peachtree St, Atlanta
|Fudge Brownie
|$2.90
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
3344 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta
|Fudge Brownie
|$2.90
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES
Novo Cucina
5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody
|Brownie Fudge Swirl (Contains Gluten)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Hot Fudge Sundae
|$5.95
edy's vanilla ice cream, sprinkles, hot fudge, cherry, whipped cream
Hudson Grille - Downtown
120 Marietta Street, Atlanta
|Hot Fudge Sundae
|$5.95
edy's vanilla ice cream, sprinkles, hot fudge, cherry, whipped cream
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS
Fresh to Order
1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta
|Fudge Brownie
|$2.90
Hudson Grille - Midtown
942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
|Hot Fudge Sundae
|$5.95
edy's vanilla ice cream, sprinkles, hot fudge, cherry, whipped cream
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points
351 Moreland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|Hot Fudge Sundae
|$5.95
edy's vanilla ice cream, sprinkles, hot fudge, cherry, whipped cream