Garden salad in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve garden salad

The Little Farmhouse Cafe image

 

The Little Farmhouse Cafe

3781 Presidential Pkwy. FP-309, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Garden Salad$4.00
More about The Little Farmhouse Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Life Bistro

2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$12.00
More about Life Bistro
Formaggio Mio image

PIZZA

Formaggio Mio

2157 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden salad$12.95
More about Formaggio Mio
Item pic

 

Local Expedition

1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, red onions, tomatoes, and carrots.
More about Local Expedition
Chef's Garden image

 

Chef's Garden

4285 Buford Highway Unit C2, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, s. tossed with Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.
More about Chef's Garden
Item pic

 

Cafe At Pharr Vinings

4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad$8.99
Fresh Chopped Romain lettuce, carrots, and sliced tomatoes, Served w/ 2 slices of baguette bread & ginger dressing.
More about Cafe At Pharr Vinings
Main pic

 

Crave Burgers and Wings

12195 Hwy 92 suite104, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad
More about Crave Burgers and Wings
Sandy Springs Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sandy Springs Diner

8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg

Avg 4.2 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$9.35
More about Sandy Springs Diner
Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs image

 

Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs

6135 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#40 Fresh Garden Salad$4.95
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, & onion
More about Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs
Item pic

 

Alon's Bakery and Market

3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Side Salad OTG$4.49
Field greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette
Garden Salad$8.99
Field greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Alon's Bakery and Market
Wingz In The City image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wingz In The City

4485 Campbelton Rd SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1909 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$5.99
More about Wingz In The City

