Garden salad in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve garden salad
The Little Farmhouse Cafe
3781 Presidential Pkwy. FP-309, Atlanta
|Side Garden Salad
|$4.00
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Life Bistro
2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta
|Garden Salad
|$12.00
Local Expedition
1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15, Sandy Springs
|Garden Salad
|$7.99
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, red onions, tomatoes, and carrots.
Chef's Garden
4285 Buford Highway Unit C2, Atlanta
|Garden Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, s. tossed with Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.
Cafe At Pharr Vinings
4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta
|Garden Salad
|$8.99
Fresh Chopped Romain lettuce, carrots, and sliced tomatoes, Served w/ 2 slices of baguette bread & ginger dressing.
Crave Burgers and Wings
12195 Hwy 92 suite104, Woodstock
|Garden Salad
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sandy Springs Diner
8612 Roswell Rd, Sandy Sprinsg
|Garden Salad
|$9.35
Knuckies Hoagies - Sandy Springs
6135 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|#40 Fresh Garden Salad
|$4.95
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, & onion
Alon's Bakery and Market
3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta
|Garden Side Salad OTG
|$4.49
Field greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette
|Garden Salad
|$8.99
Field greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette.